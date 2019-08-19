Luckman Fugate, Dubisar Win At Coos Bay Speedway

Coos Bay, Oregon…August 17…Preston Luckman won the 30 lap NASCAR Super Late Model Main Event Saturday night at Coos Bay Speedway. This was the fourth win of the season for point leader Luckman, and it came on Ken Ware Chevrolet night at the races. Brody Montgomery was looking for his fifth win, and he charged into the lead at the start ahead of Toby McIntyre. Unfortunately, Montgomery’s run came to an end on lap 15 as McIntyre briefly took over. However, seventh starter Luckman made a charge to the front of the pack and slipped past McIntyre for the lead on lap 18. Luckman would lead the rest of the way as he stretched his advantage to half a lap ahead of McIntyre at the finish. Wayne Butler finished third, followed by Chris Kristensen, Chris Ray, Thor Kristensen, Montgomery and Trina Post. Luckman was the eight lap heat race winner, while Montgomery picked up five lap Trophy Dash honors.

Braden Fugate won the 25 lap Sportsman Late Model Main Event. This was the ninth win of the season for the runaway point leader. Mike Taylor led the first four laps before surrendering first to Fugate. Jared Simmons soon took over second. Fugate set a rapid pace and won a comfortable margin ahead of Simmons, Taylor, Garrett Smith and Tom Williams. Fugate made it a clean sweep for the night by winning both the eight lap heat race and the five lap Trophy Dash.

Josh Bearden won the 25 lap Street Stock Main Event. This was the first win of the season for Bearden, and it came after a good battle with point leader Steve Dubisar. Dubisar had earlier won the heat race and charged into the Main Event lead from the start. Bearden took the second position from Trophy Dash winner Leroy Rockwell on the fifth lap and set his sites on Dubisar. On the 13th lap, Bearden took the lead, but Dubisar ran closely behind him the rest of the way. Bearden stayed smooth down the stretch and held off Dubisar for the victory with Rockwell a close third, followed by reigning champion Ken Fox, Troy Chamberlain and Charlie Withers.

Tyler Tullos won the 20 lap Hornets Main Event. This was the third win of the season for the reigning champion. Jesse McIntyre had a front row start and set the early pace ahead of Gabrielle Boles. Tullos took the second position from Boles, and he raced by McIntyre for the lead two laps later. Point leader Hannah Robison started back in the fifth row, and she put the moves on McIntyre to take over second on lap 15. However, Tullos had a half straightaway lead over Robison by the time the race ended. Stacy Robinson finish third, followed by McIntyre, Boles, Alyssa Johnson, Trace Fugate, Dusty Singleton, April Warmack and Peyton Reigard. Chris Parker and Boles were the eight lap heat race winners, and McIntyre picked up the five lap Trophy Dash win.

Rob Lauver won the 25 lap Mini Outlaw Main Event. Lauver has had a season with several mechanical problems, and this was his first win of the season. Lauver led from the outset to score the win ahead of point leader Sam Talon and Kelly Raelynn. Lauver won the eight lap heat race, and Talon was the five lap Trophy Dash winner.

Griff Smith won the 15 lap Junior Stinger Main Event. This was the eighth win of the season for the current point leader and reigning champion. Car count grew to 10 competitors, though Mary Vincent was a Main Event scratch. Smith had the pole for the feature race and led all the way for the impressive victory. Drake Vincent was a lead lap second, followed by Cameron Metzgus, Heather Burton, Emery Johnson, Kelsee Workman, James Shingleton, Alex Butler and Teagan Montgomery. Smith won his eight lap heat race and the five lap Trophy Dash to make it a clean sweep, while Drake Vincent was the other heat winner.

Racing continues next Saturday night with the Third Annual Iron Giant Street Stock Series Battle At The Beach. It’s also Lucky Rides Night for the kids. The NASCAR Whelen All American Series lineup will also include Super Late Models, Sportsman Late Models, Mini Outlaws, Hornets and Junior Stingers. For further information, go to www.coosbayspeedway.us.

