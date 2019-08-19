(08-17-2019, Dacono CO) Eddie Vecchiarelli showed the way in the SUNOCO Race Fuels Grand American Modified feature event while Chris Eggleston showed up in a brand new Legend Car to take the win using a late race pass on Kyle Clegg. Mitch Bolten once again dominated the Hornet cars while Brody Moore and Teigan Scott took home wins in the Bandolero cars.

SUNOCO Race Fuels Grand American Modified

With the SUNOCO Race Fuels Grand American Modifieds headlining the the Candlewood Suites Home Away from Home night a CNS it brought out some interesting competition in the field. Namely Super Late Model aces Kody Vanderwal and Brett Yackey who had never raced in the division before.

In the Grand American Modified fast dash Vanderwal piloted his #43 machine to a victory in his first ever race in the division.

But in the main event it was a pair of familiar faces out front after Brett Yackey and Charlie Wilson took turns leading early. Eddie and Ed Vecchiarelli have spent a lot of time out front in the Grand American Modifieds and on this night it was all 48 and 18 as they dominated the field.

Eddie took the 48 machine and settled into a groove dominating the race with only his father Ed in the 18 car within a straightaway. When the checkered flag dropped it was the Vecchiarelli’s followed by Brett Yackey in the #44y and Vanderwal in the #43. Parker Colorado’s John Seely in the #66 was the last car in the top 5.

The Grand American Modifieds return to action Saturday September 7th.

FEATURE: #48 Eddie Vecchiarelli

FAST DASH: #43 Kody Vanderwal

DASH: #4 Marcus Kelly

QUICK TIME: #18 Ed Vecchiarelli 16.558

Elite V Twin Legend Cars

It had not been since May 4th that Chris Eggleston had competed in the Legend Car division after completely destroying his car in a crash in turn two. Chris purchased a brand new car and decided to give it a test run, a decision that would eventually pay off with a huge win.

The race appeared to be in control of points leader #66 Kyle Clegg as he was setting the pace for most of the race. #15 Danny Medina and #30 Darrell J Stewart were also in the lead pack until Medina spun Stewart in turn 3 and was sent to the back. Medina’s fortunes went from bad to worse when he got caught up in a crash as he was moving back to the front.

A late race double-file restart gave Eggleston a chance at Clegg and he took advantage of it pushing his way to the front and the checkered flag. Clegg crossed the line 2nd and Stewart 3rd. #16 Travis Roe scored an impressive 4th place finish with #46 Zach Witherwax close behind.

The Legend Cars have just two points races left in 2019.

FEATURE: #22 Chris Eggleston

FAST DASH: #66 Kye Clegg

DASH: #3 Wayne Barlock Jr.

DASH: #95 Jessilyn Dike

QUICK TIME: #22 Chris Eggleston 18.123

Howe Mortuary Hornets

The Hornet division continues to be dominated by the father and son duo of Mitch and Lanny Bolten. On this evening it was all Mitch Bolten who set quick time, won the fast dash and ran away with the feature event.

FEATURE: #5 Mitch Bolten

FAST DASH: #5 Mitch Bolten

QUICK TIME: #5 Mitch Bolten 19.931

Bandoleros

Outlaw FEATURE: #78 Brody Moore

Bandit FEATURE: #82t Teigan Scott

Outlaw DASH 1: #00 Travis Sanders

Outlaw DASH 2: #78 Brody Moore

Bandit DASH 1: 82t Teigan Scott

Bandit DASH 2: #6 Alexandra Scott

DEMOX

Lite: #15 Sean Frank

Intermediate: #56 Chris White

Heavy: #31 Dave Johnson

OFFICIAL RESULTS

Grand American Modifieds

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 48 Eddie Vecchiarelli

2. 18 Ed Vecchirelli

3. 44Y Brett Yackey

4. 43 Kody Vanderwal

5. 66 John Seely Parker

6. 37 Landon Birney (R) Cheyenne

7. 4 Marcus Kelly (R) Cheyenne

8. 59 Charles Wilson Penrose

9. 51 Joe Mares Jr

10. 77 Brian McKeever

11. 32 Joseph Andrade (R) Colorado Springs

Legend Cars

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 22 Christopher Eggleston Thornton

2. 66 Kyle Clegg Westminster

3. 30 Darrell J Stewart Arvada

4. 16 Travis Roe Thornton

5. 46 Zachary Witherwax Arvada

6. 03 Darrell Stewart Arvada

7. 3 Wayne Barlock Jr Peyton

8. 44 Alfred Matthews Arvada

9. 00 Chris Saykally Denver

10. 37 Tanner Scarberry (R) Westminster

11. 5 Gary Wegener

12. 88 Paul Himler Erie

13. 04 Natalie Foster Westminster

14. 28 Adam Powers Silverthorne

15. 53 Ryan Scott Colorado Springs

16. 26 Chris Brunker Lakewood

17. 95 Jessilyn Dike Westminster

18. 72 Cynthia Robb Wheatridge

19. 31 Kurt Brookhart

20. 99 Trent Dedric

21. 15 Danny Medina Colorado Springs

22. 33c Nick Cooper

23. 9 Terry McBride Edgewater

24. 43 Robert Sears Firestone

25. 78 Ashlyn Himler Erie

26. 60 Jim Stevens Wheatridge

Hornets

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 5 Mitch Bolten (R) Grand Junction

2. 24 Lanny Bolton (R) Aurora

3. 11x Eric Johnson

4. 69 Sean Fry Fort Collins

5. 3 Daniel Thompson (R) Cheyenne

6. 64 Trent Young

7. 58 Christopher Davis Longmont

8. 15 Sean Frank (R) Colorado Springs

9. 13x Sean Drieth

10. 12C Craig Furstenau (R) Strasburg

Bandolero Outlaw Feature

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 78 Brody Moore

2. 12 Bryanna Bruce

3. 00 Travis Sanders Aurora

4. 3 Nandini Breggin Highlands Ranch

5. 98 Samuel Haugen Centennial

6. 07 Aubrei Hilton Brighton

7. 06 Mahkrysta Hilton Brighton

8. 8 Danielle Walbaum Brighton

Bandolero Bandit Feature

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 82 Teigan Scott Cheyenne

2. 1x Joshua Cochran

3. 99I Isaiah Scott Cheyenne

4. 68 Wyatt Dent Brighton

5. 52 Nic Wall Commerce City

6. 6 Alexandra Scott Arvada