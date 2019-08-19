Fendley Wins Johnny Soares Classic At Petaluma Speedway

Petaluma, CA…August 17…Cody Fendley scored the victory in the 50 lap Johnny Soares Classic for the Hunt and PitStopUSA.com Wingless Spec Sprint divisions Saturday night at Petaluma Speedway. The big event pays tribute to the Hall of Fame promoter who ran Petaluma Speedway for four decades. This was the second win of the season for Fendley.

Hunt Series championship contender Jake Morgan shared the front row with Jimmy Christian and bolted into the lead at the waving of the green flag. Unfortunately, Morgan’s run at the front came to an abrupt end on the 14th lap as reigning Hunt Series champion Shawn Jones was eliminated as well. Trevor Schmid inherited the lead at that point with Fendley running in second. Fendley made his big move into the lead on lap 20 as eighth starter Adam Christian settled into third. Fendley set a good pace during the second half of the race and led by nearly a straightaway over Schmid by the time the checkered flag fell. Adam Christian finished third, followed by Boy Moniz, Josh Young, Dennis Furia Jr, Matt Stewart, Tim Sherman Jr, Jimmy Christian and Sparky Howard.

There was a strong turnout of 28 competitors for the biggest Spec Sprint race of the year, and Jarrett Soares was the only driver to crack into the 14 second bracket with a lap of 14.999, beating the 15.333 of Fendley for quick time. They ran four eight lap heat races, and the wins went to Moniz, Jones, Jimmy Christian and Morgan. The final starting spots in the Main Event were determined by the eight lap B Main, and Soares found himself in this race after a bad heat race. Soares took the lead at the start and won ahead of Tony Bernard, Josh Young and Keith Calvino.

Kevin Miraglio won the 20 lap General Hydroponics Redwood Dwarf Car Main Event. Miraglio had the pole for the race, but John Peters led a pair of laps before Miraglio gained the lead on lap three. Championship hopeful Mark Hanson came from the fourth row to take the lead from Miraglio on lap six. This battle continued with Miraglio making the pass to briefly regain the lead on lap eight, but Hanson was back in front on lap nine. Hanson led the way until the final lap when Miraglio and Marcus Hardina were both able to get by for the first and second positions. Hanson settled for third, follow by Garrett Brady, Chad Matthias, John Peters, Mike Affonso, Danny Marsh, Trevor Mendenhall and Shawn McCoy.

The Dwarf Cars had a strong 24 car turn out for this race, and the four six lap heat race wins were earned by Matthias, Hanson, Brandon Gentry and Hardina.

Jeremy Tjensvold impressed with the 20 lap Jake’s Performance Hobbies Mini Stock Main Event win. This was the fourth victory of the season for the current point leader aboard his fast Ford Pinto. Roy Dearing led a pair of laps before being overtaken by past champion Austin Ohlinger. Ohlinger’s lead was short lived as Tjensvold gained the lead on lap four. Tjensvold would go on to victory with championship contender Tom Brown finishing second ahead of Ohlinger, Dearing, Darien Balestrini, Cody Bolles, Sophie Shelly, Aiden Avila, Ben Baxmen and Randy Miramontez. The six lap heat race wins went to Tjensvold and Brown.

Nick Robfogel won the 20 lap Santa Rosa Auto Body 600 Micro Main Event. This was the fourth win of the season for Robfogel, who is chasing Justin Adiego in a close championship battle. Looking for his second win of the season, Kyle Grissom paced two laps before Robfogel went charging by. Robfogel stretched his advantage over Grissom to nearly half a lap by the time the race finished. Adiego continued his consistent season with a third place finish, follow by Anton Gianini, George Nielson, Sam Borland, Victor Guerra, Jeromie Charon, Amber Fields and Carroll Mendenhall. The six lap heat race wins went to Robfogel and Adiego.

Racing continues this Saturday night with the PitStopUSA.com Winged 360 Sprint Cars back in action along with McLea’s Tire Service IMCA Modifieds, General Hydroponics Redwood Dwarf Cars and Jake’s Performance Hobbies Mini Stocks. For further information, go to www.petaluma-speedway.com.