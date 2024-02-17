Starr DQ’ed at Daytona

David Starr, MBM Motorsports DQed

There was drama aplenty in the NASCAR Xfinity Series garage area following Saturday’s qualifying session for the season-opening United Rentals 300 at Daytona International Speedway.

David Starr, and the No. 66 MBM Motorsports team, which was a late-stage pairing that came together a couple of weeks ago, had incredibly clocked their way into the field for the biggest Xfinity Series race of the season as the No. 66 machine was slotted 29th in the final qualifying results.

While NASCAR didn’t publicly disclose the reason for the disqualification, and MBM Motorsports team owner Carl Long declined to talk about the situation, a member of the team disclosed that the DQ centered around an issue with the trackbar on the No. 66 car.

Xfinity Qualifying Results

Jesse Love was the fastest driver in qualifying and secured pole position for Saturday’s race. Austin Hill was the second fastest and will join him on the front row for the United Rentals 300. The full starting lineup is listed below.

2024 United Rentals 300 starting lineup