Starr DQ’ed at Daytona

There was drama aplenty in the NASCAR Xfinity Series garage area following Saturday’s qualifying session for the season-opening United Rentals 300 at Daytona International Speedway.

David Starr, and the No. 66 MBM Motorsports team, which was a late-stage pairing that came together a couple of weeks ago, had incredibly clocked their way into the field for the biggest Xfinity Series race of the season as the No. 66 machine was slotted 29th in the final qualifying results.

While NASCAR didn’t publicly disclose the reason for the disqualification, and MBM Motorsports team owner Carl Long declined to talk about the situation, a member of the team disclosed that the DQ centered around an issue with the trackbar on the No. 66 car.

Xfinity Qualifying Results

Jesse Love was the fastest driver in qualifying and secured pole position for Saturday’s race. Austin Hill was the second fastest and will join him on the front row for the United Rentals 300. The full starting lineup is listed below.

2024 United Rentals 300 starting lineup

Pos Driver Car No. Time
1 Jesse Love 2 49.702
2 Austin Hill 21 49.705
3 A.J. Allmendinger 16 49.779
4 Parker Kligerman 48 49.788
5 Shane Van Gisberger 97 49.83
6 Justin Allgaier 7 49.873
7 Jeremy Clements 51 49.921
8 John H. Nemechek 20 49.938
9 Parker Retzlaff 31 49.963
10 Anthony Alfredo 5 50.017
11 Riley Herbst 98 50.019
12 Sammy Smith 8 50.032
13 Patrick Emerling 7 50.035
14 Sheldon Creed 18 50.039
15 Sam Mayer 1 50.056
16 Jeb Burton 27 50.081
17 Cole Custer 0 50.087
18 Daniel Suarez 14 50.094
19 Chandler Smith 81 50.106
20 Ryan Truex 19 50.111
21 Josh Williams 11 50.123
22 Garrett Smithley 6 50.124
23 Brandon Jones 9 50.124
24 Leland Honeyman 42 50.127
25 Kyle Weatherman 91 50.159
26 Daniel Dye 10 50.297
27 Josh Bilicki 92 50.367
28 Hailie Deegan 15 50.38
29 David Starr 66 50.384
30 Jordan Anderson 32 50.408
31 Natalie Decker 36 50.418
32 Ryan Sieg 39 50.427
33 Sage Karam 26 50.429
34 Brennan Poole 44 50.44
35 Joey Gase 53 50.486
36 Blaine Perkins 29 50.552
37 Caesar Bacarella 45 50.623
38 Dawson Cram 4 50.685
39 C.J. McLaughlin 38 50.738
40 Ryan Ellis 43 50.835
41 Kyle Sieg 28 50.892
42 Frankie Muniz 35 50.907
43 B.J. McLeod 78 50.937
44 Stanton Barrett 74 51.539

 

