Rain Out Gives Fans a Doubleheader on Monday

DAYTONA 500 postponement creates NASCAR doubleheader on Monday

Reid Spencer

NASCAR Wire Service

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (February 18, 2024) — The weather simply wouldn’t cooperate with the Great American Race.

With Daytona International Speedway awash with rain and no abatement likely, NASCAR was forced to postpone the 66th running of the DAYTONA 500 until Monday at 4 p.m. ET.

The 500 now will be run as the second leg of a doubleheader with the postponed NASCAR Xfinity Series race at 11 a.m. ET. The United Rentals 300 was rescheduled from Saturday to Monday after rain began falling in earnest on Saturday afternoon.

The broadcast details remain the same. FOX, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the DAYTONA 500. The NASCAR Xfinity race will be broadcast on FS1, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Ford drivers Joey Logano and Michael McDowell, both former DAYTONA 500 winners, will lead the field to green on Monday afternoon, having claimed the two front-row spots in Wednesday’s qualifying. The pole position was Logano’s first on a superspeedway.

Fans with Saturday grandstand tickets and admission to the Hard Rock Bet Fanzone may attend both the NASCAR Xfinity Series race and the DAYTONA 500.