2022 Phillips County Raceway Race Schedule

2022 Gets Down and Dirty at The Phillips County Raceway in Holyoke Colorado as BST Promotions Presents Your 2022 Phillips County Raceway Race Season

Broomfield Colorado – Join us as we break the frost for our season opening “Spring Fling”, April 16th, featuring the RMMRA Midgets and our Big 6 IMCA divisions who will dominate the season including the Outlaw Classics (formerly dwarf cars).

Memorial Day Weekend will be the first race of the season for the Colorado Alliance Tour as 7 divisions battle for a winner take all tour of Colorado’s best dirt tracks.

July is action packed with Four dates, including a double-header the July 8th and 9th, scheduled throughout the month. July’s highlights include our Phillips’s County Fair Race, featuring the High Plains Late Models, our Mid-Season Showdown featuring the RMLSA Lightning Sprints, and Fan Appreciation Night featuring both the ASCS Elite Sprint Series and the RMLSA Lightning Sprints where fans get to hit the track and meet the drivers.

In August, Phillips’s County raceway will host the Colorado Alliance Tour (CAT) Crown as the CAT Tour comes to a close and crowns its champion.

The season comes to a close in September with both The Labor Day Summer Send-Off on the 4th and the Season Championship September 18th.

All BST promotion races are streamed live at IMCA.TV, SpeedSport, and directly at www.BSTproductions.TV or come out and join us live for the carnival style atmosphere, beer garden, and the best dirt racing in Colorado.

Visit our website for the full season schedule, discounts, and all the ;attest news and announcements.

Information www.BSTracing.com or call 720-404-0400

2022 Phillips County Raceway Season Schedule

April

Saturday April 16th 5PM Spring Fling RMMRA Midgets, Modifieds, Stock Cars, Sport Mods, Hobby Stocks, Outlaw Classics, Sport Compacts

May

Sunday May 29th 5PM Memorial Day CAT Tour ASCS Sprint Cars, Modifieds, Stock Cars, Sport Mods, Hobby Stocks, Outlaw Classics, Sport Compacts, Mini Mods

June

Sunday June 19th 5PM Father’s Day CAT Tour Modifieds, Stock Cars, Sport Mods, Hobby Stocks, Outlaw Classics, Sport Compacts, Mini Mods

July

Friday July 8th 7PM Friday Night Lights Modifieds, Stock Cars, Sport Mods, Hobby Stocks, Outlaw Classics, Sport Compacts

Saturday July 9th 6PM Fan Appreciation ASCS Sprints, RMLSA Lightning Sprints, Colorado Vintage Oval Racers, Modifieds, Stock Cars, Sport Mods, Hobby Stocks, Outlaw Classics, Sport Compacts.

Saturday July 23rd 6PM Mid-Season Showdown CAT Tour RMLSA Lightning Sprints, Modifieds, Stock Cars, Sport Mods, Hobby Stocks, Outlaw Classics, Sport Compacts, Mini Mods

Friday July 29th 7PM Phillips County Fair High Plains Late Models Modifieds, Stock Cars, Sport Mods, Hobby Stocks, Outlaw Classics, Sport Compacts

August

Sunday August 21st 5PM CAT Crown CAT Tour Championship Modifieds, Stock Cars, Sport Mods, Hobby Stocks, Outlaw Classics, Sport Compacts, Mini Mods

September

Sunday September 4th 5PM Labor Day Summer Send-Off RMLSA Lightning Sprints, Modifieds, Stock Cars, Sport Mods, Hobby Stocks, Outlaw Classics, Sport Compacts

Sunday September 18th 5PM Season Championship Modifieds, Stock Cars, Sport Mods, Hobby Stocks, Outlaw Classics, Sport Compacts