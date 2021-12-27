NASCAR Xfinity 2022 Schedule

Joe Starr
File Photo. NASCAR Xfinity Series driver David Starr at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway 2020. Image by Joe Starr

Back to the Future: New Venues, Return of Familiar Locations Highlight 2022

NASCAR Xfinity Series Slates 

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – NASCAR today announced the 2022 schedules for the NASCAR Xfinity Series, slates that feature exciting – and significant – adjustments for race fans.

For the first time since 2000, a NASCAR national series will return to the twists and turns of Portland International Raceway when the Xfinity Series heads to the Pacific Northwest on June 4. The 1.964-mile road course hosted the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series for a brief stint in 1999 and 2000 – the only visits by a NASCAR national series in the track’s long history.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Cup Series will race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

“For the NASCAR Xfinity Series, we loved the idea of being able to deliver new road courses to the schedule while still returning to our traditional venues and the new tracks we introduced in 2021,” said Ben Kennedy, NASCAR senior vice president of strategy and innovation. “Not only do these changes continue to deliver on what our fans are asking for, but we feel they will create even more drama and intensity as drivers battle to win championships at Phoenix Raceway in November.”

Texas Motor Speedway will kick off Playoff festivities in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (Sept. 24). The cutoff races in the Xfinity Series will mirror the Cup Series as the Charlotte Roval (Oct. 8) and Martinsville (Oct. 29) are set to pare the field from 12 to 8 to 4.

Once again, the series will open the season at the ‘World Center of Racing,’ Daytona International Speedway. The Xfinity Series kicking off its season on Feb. 19. As announced earlier in the year, all three NASCAR national series seasons will culminate with NASCAR Championship Weekend at Phoenix Raceway Nov. 4 – 6.

A total of 15 tripleheader weekends will make up the 2022 schedule.

Broadcast times and networks for all three series will be announced at a later date.

Below is the full 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series schedules (Playoff races in bold font): 

2022 NASCAR XFINITY SERIES SCHEDULE

Date Race / Track
Saturday, February 19 Daytona
Saturday, February 26 Auto Club
Saturday, March 5 Las Vegas
Saturday, March 12 Phoenix
Saturday, March 19 Atlanta
Saturday, March 26 COTA
Saturday, April 2 Richmond
Friday, April 8 Martinsville
Saturday, April 23 Talladega
Saturday, April 30 Dover
Saturday, May 7 Darlington
Saturday, May 21 Texas
Saturday, May 28 Charlotte
Saturday, June 4 Portland International Raceway
Saturday, June 25 Nashville Superspeedway
Saturday, July 2 Road America
Saturday, July 9 Atlanta
Saturday, July 16 New Hampshire
Saturday, July 23 Pocono
Saturday, July 30 Indianapolis Road Course
Saturday, August 6 Michigan
Saturday, August 20 Watkins Glen
Friday, August 26 Daytona
Saturday, September 3 Darlington
Saturday, September 10 Kansas
Friday, September 16 Bristol
Saturday, September 24 Texas
Saturday, October 1 Talladega
Saturday, October 8 Charlotte Roval
Saturday, October 15 Las Vegas
Saturday, October 22 Homestead-Miami
Saturday, October 29 Martinsville
Saturday, November 5 Phoenix

