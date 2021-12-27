NASCAR Xfinity 2022 Schedule

Back to the Future: New Venues, Return of Familiar Locations Highlight 2022
NASCAR Xfinity Series Slates
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – NASCAR today announced the 2022 schedules for the NASCAR Xfinity Series, slates that feature exciting – and significant – adjustments for race fans.
For the first time since 2000, a NASCAR national series will return to the twists and turns of Portland International Raceway when the Xfinity Series heads to the Pacific Northwest on June 4. The 1.964-mile road course hosted the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series for a brief stint in 1999 and 2000 – the only visits by a NASCAR national series in the track’s long history.
The NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Cup Series will race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.
“For the NASCAR Xfinity Series, we loved the idea of being able to deliver new road courses to the schedule while still returning to our traditional venues and the new tracks we introduced in 2021,” said Ben Kennedy, NASCAR senior vice president of strategy and innovation. “Not only do these changes continue to deliver on what our fans are asking for, but we feel they will create even more drama and intensity as drivers battle to win championships at Phoenix Raceway in November.”
Texas Motor Speedway will kick off Playoff festivities in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (Sept. 24). The cutoff races in the Xfinity Series will mirror the Cup Series as the Charlotte Roval (Oct. 8) and Martinsville (Oct. 29) are set to pare the field from 12 to 8 to 4.
Once again, the series will open the season at the ‘World Center of Racing,’ Daytona International Speedway. The Xfinity Series kicking off its season on Feb. 19. As announced earlier in the year, all three NASCAR national series seasons will culminate with NASCAR Championship Weekend at Phoenix Raceway Nov. 4 – 6.
A total of 15 tripleheader weekends will make up the 2022 schedule.
Broadcast times and networks for all three series will be announced at a later date.
Below is the full 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series schedules (Playoff races in bold font):
2022 NASCAR XFINITY SERIES SCHEDULE
|Date
|Race / Track
|Saturday, February 19
|Daytona
|Saturday, February 26
|Auto Club
|Saturday, March 5
|Las Vegas
|Saturday, March 12
|Phoenix
|Saturday, March 19
|Atlanta
|Saturday, March 26
|COTA
|Saturday, April 2
|Richmond
|Friday, April 8
|Martinsville
|Saturday, April 23
|Talladega
|Saturday, April 30
|Dover
|Saturday, May 7
|Darlington
|Saturday, May 21
|Texas
|Saturday, May 28
|Charlotte
|Saturday, June 4
|Portland International Raceway
|Saturday, June 25
|Nashville Superspeedway
|Saturday, July 2
|Road America
|Saturday, July 9
|Atlanta
|Saturday, July 16
|New Hampshire
|Saturday, July 23
|Pocono
|Saturday, July 30
|Indianapolis Road Course
|Saturday, August 6
|Michigan
|Saturday, August 20
|Watkins Glen
|Friday, August 26
|Daytona
|Saturday, September 3
|Darlington
|Saturday, September 10
|Kansas
|Friday, September 16
|Bristol
|Saturday, September 24
|Texas
|Saturday, October 1
|Talladega
|Saturday, October 8
|Charlotte Roval
|Saturday, October 15
|Las Vegas
|Saturday, October 22
|Homestead-Miami
|Saturday, October 29
|Martinsville
|Saturday, November 5
|Phoenix