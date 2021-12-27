NASCAR Xfinity 2022 Schedule

Back to the Future: New Venues, Return of Familiar Locations Highlight 2022

NASCAR Xfinity Series Slates

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – NASCAR today announced the 2022 schedules for the NASCAR Xfinity Series, slates that feature exciting – and significant – adjustments for race fans.

For the first time since 2000, a NASCAR national series will return to the twists and turns of Portland International Raceway when the Xfinity Series heads to the Pacific Northwest on June 4. The 1.964-mile road course hosted the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series for a brief stint in 1999 and 2000 – the only visits by a NASCAR national series in the track’s long history.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Cup Series will race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

“For the NASCAR Xfinity Series, we loved the idea of being able to deliver new road courses to the schedule while still returning to our traditional venues and the new tracks we introduced in 2021,” said Ben Kennedy, NASCAR senior vice president of strategy and innovation. “Not only do these changes continue to deliver on what our fans are asking for, but we feel they will create even more drama and intensity as drivers battle to win championships at Phoenix Raceway in November.”

Texas Motor Speedway will kick off Playoff festivities in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (Sept. 24). The cutoff races in the Xfinity Series will mirror the Cup Series as the Charlotte Roval (Oct. 8) and Martinsville (Oct. 29) are set to pare the field from 12 to 8 to 4.

Once again, the series will open the season at the ‘World Center of Racing,’ Daytona International Speedway. The Xfinity Series kicking off its season on Feb. 19. As announced earlier in the year, all three NASCAR national series seasons will culminate with NASCAR Championship Weekend at Phoenix Raceway Nov. 4 – 6.

A total of 15 tripleheader weekends will make up the 2022 schedule.

Broadcast times and networks for all three series will be announced at a later date.

Below is the full 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series schedules (Playoff races in bold font):

2022 NASCAR XFINITY SERIES SCHEDULE

Date Race / Track Saturday, February 19 Daytona Saturday, February 26 Auto Club Saturday, March 5 Las Vegas Saturday, March 12 Phoenix Saturday, March 19 Atlanta Saturday, March 26 COTA Saturday, April 2 Richmond Friday, April 8 Martinsville Saturday, April 23 Talladega Saturday, April 30 Dover Saturday, May 7 Darlington Saturday, May 21 Texas Saturday, May 28 Charlotte Saturday, June 4 Portland International Raceway Saturday, June 25 Nashville Superspeedway Saturday, July 2 Road America Saturday, July 9 Atlanta Saturday, July 16 New Hampshire Saturday, July 23 Pocono Saturday, July 30 Indianapolis Road Course Saturday, August 6 Michigan Saturday, August 20 Watkins Glen Friday, August 26 Daytona Saturday, September 3 Darlington Saturday, September 10 Kansas Friday, September 16 Bristol Saturday, September 24 Texas Saturday, October 1 Talladega Saturday, October 8 Charlotte Roval Saturday, October 15 Las Vegas Saturday, October 22 Homestead-Miami Saturday, October 29 Martinsville Saturday, November 5 Phoenix