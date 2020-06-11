Truex Jr. Shines Under the Martinsville Lights

.

Martin Truex Jr. add to his collection of clocks, (the trophy) on a rare Wednesday nite race and a first for Martinsville Speedway who just installed new lighting. Truex dominated in his consecutive Martinsville victory crossing the checkered line a 4.232-second the half-mile track.

“We’ve been working a long time on trying to figure this place out and just been chipping away at it,” said Truex, who drives the No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Camry.

“The last couple years we’ve been really strong; 2018 was a heartbreaker at the end of the race there. Last year to get the win and this year, hats off to the guys.”

Next race for NASCAR Friday June 12th – Homestead-Miami Speedway

Race Results

NASCAR Cup Series Race Number 11

Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 – Wednesday, June 10, 2020

Martinsville Speedway – Martinsville, VA

1 – Martin Truex Jr.

2 – Ryan Blaney

3 – Brad Keselowski

4 – Joey Logano

5 – Chase Elliott

6 – Alex Bowman

7 – Matt DiBenedetto

8 – William Byron

9 – Kurt Busch

10 – Jimmie Johnson

11 – Bubba Wallace

12 – Ryan Newman

13 – Chris Buescher

14 – Michael McDowell

15 – Kevin Harvick

16 – Tyler Reddick

17 – Clint Bowyer

18 – Corey LaJoie

19 – Kyle Busch

20 – Erik Jones

21 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

22 – Ty Dillon

23 – Matt Kenseth

24 – Denny Hamlin

25 – John Hunter Nemechek

26 – Ryan Preece

27 – Daniel Suarez

28 – Christopher Bell

29 – Cole Custer

30 – Brennan Poole

31 – JJ Yeley

32 – David Starr

33 – Aric Almirola

34 – Quin Houff

35 – Joey Gase

36 – Garrett Smithley

37 – Austin Dillon

38 – Reed Soren

39 – Timmy Hill

