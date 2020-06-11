Truex Jr. Shines Under the Martinsville Lights

.
Martin Truex Jr. add to his collection of clocks, (the trophy) on a rare Wednesday nite race and a first for Martinsville Speedway who just installed new lighting. Truex dominated in his consecutive Martinsville victory crossing the checkered line a 4.232-second the half-mile track.
“We’ve been working a long time on trying to figure this place out and just been chipping away at it,” said Truex, who drives the No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Camry.
“The last couple years we’ve been really strong; 2018 was a heartbreaker at the end of the race there. Last year to get the win and this year, hats off to the guys.”
Next race for NASCAR Friday June 12th – Homestead-Miami Speedway
Race Results
NASCAR Cup Series Race Number 11
Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 – Wednesday, June 10, 2020
Martinsville Speedway – Martinsville, VA
1 – Martin Truex Jr.
2 – Ryan Blaney
3 – Brad Keselowski
4 – Joey Logano
5 – Chase Elliott
6 – Alex Bowman
7 – Matt DiBenedetto
8 – William Byron
9 – Kurt Busch
10 – Jimmie Johnson
11 – Bubba Wallace
12 – Ryan Newman
13 – Chris Buescher
14 – Michael McDowell
15 – Kevin Harvick
16 – Tyler Reddick
17 – Clint Bowyer
18 – Corey LaJoie
19 – Kyle Busch
20 – Erik Jones
21 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
22 – Ty Dillon
23 – Matt Kenseth
24 – Denny Hamlin
25 – John Hunter Nemechek
26 – Ryan Preece
27 – Daniel Suarez
28 – Christopher Bell
29 – Cole Custer
30 – Brennan Poole
31 – JJ Yeley
32 – David Starr
33 – Aric Almirola
34 – Quin Houff
35 – Joey Gase
36 – Garrett Smithley
37 – Austin Dillon
38 – Reed Soren
39 – Timmy Hill
