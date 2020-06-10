URSS Set To Invade RPM Speedway for Sunflower Classic

The Mel Hambelton Ford Racing POWRi United Rebel Sprint Series will invade RPM Speedway this Saturday and Sunday, June 13th and 14th, for the ‘Mike Hughes’ Sunflower Classic Memorial in Hays Kansas.

This race, originally scheduled for late March, is expected to draw a great field of cars as racing has opened back up in the state of Kansas. With this being the first two day show for the traveling series and paying $1000 to win both days, cars from Kansas, Colorado, Nebraska, Oklahoma and Texas are expected to attend.

After two previous outings in Salina and Wichita Kansas, the points battle is heating up and this year promises to be extremely competitive. Defending Champion Zach Blurton took the opening round in Salina with last years Rookie of the Year, Kyler Johnson, picking up his first career feature victory in Wichita last weekend. With consistent 2nd and 3rd place finishes, JD Johnson and Zach Blurton are tied at the top of the ladder with 290 points with Johnson running a close third, eight points back. This event will also be a URSS series and IMCA State and National point race.

Along with the Sprints will be the IMCA Modifieds, Sport Mods, Stocks, Hobbys and Sport Compacts. Action will start at 5pm both days. General Admission is $15 with kids 12 and under free.

If you can’t attend it will be broadcast live on Racinboy.com and also available on pay per view with Speedshift TV.

For rules, past results, champions and more for the URSS please check out the series official website www.unitedrebelsprintseries.com and up-to-date information on their facebook page: United Rebel Sprint Series (URSS).