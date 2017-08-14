Papenhausen Returns To Winner’s Circle At Antioch Speedway

Antioch, CA…August 12…Reigning DIRTcar Late Model champion Richard Papenhausen turned in a dominant performance in winning the 20 lap Main Event Saturday night at Antioch Speedway. This was the second win of the season for Papenhausen, who started his night off with an eight lap heat race win. From the drop of the green flag, Papenhausen set a blistering pace and pulled ahead by a wide margin. He was never seriously challenged on his way to the victory. Jay Norton led a close three car battle for second for most of the race. As they raced to the checkered flag, ninth starter Clay Daly pulled even with Norton is a photo finish. Official scorers ruled that Norton finished second ahead of Daly, point leader Jeff Decker and David Newquist.

Point leader Bryan Grier won the 20 lap All Star Series Wingless Spec Sprint Main Event. This was the third win of the season for Grier, and it came after a good battle with Robert Floyd. The race only had one yellow flag, and Grier raced into the lead at the start ahead of Floyd and Shannon Newton. Floyd closed in on Grier after they completed the 16th lap, and he made an outside pass on the back stretch to gain the lead on lap 17. As they exited Turn 2, Newton spun for the only yellow flag. Scoring reverted back a lap, and Grier was put back into the lead. Floyd gave it a valiant effort on the final lap, but Grier kept his cool for the win. Previous winner Bob Newberry came from tenth starting to finish third, followed by Alan Miranda and Rick Panfili.

Jim Freethy won the 20 lap Limited Late Model Main Event. This was the first win of the season for the 2013 champion, and it should move him into second in the standings. Freethy has been consistent all year with five Top 3 finishes. On this occasion, he had to hold off point leader Kimo Oreta for the win. Heat race winner Mike Gustafson finished third ahead of Mark Garner and a season best fifth for Chad Hammer.

After the Limited Late Model race, Mark Garner jumped into his B Modified and won that 20 lap Main Event. This was Garner’s second win, and it came after contact sent him spinning in the late stages of the race. Heat winner Chuck Golden set the pace for four laps before Garner’s inside pass in Turn 3 moved him ahead. On a lap 14 restart, point leader K.C. Keller gained the lead from Garner, and contact sent Garner spinning in Turn 2 for a yellow flag. Garner was quickly back into second on the restart, and he gained the lead with Keller’s solo spin in Turn 4 on lap 16. Keller made a last ditch attempt at the winning pass in the final turn, but he spun for the second time as Garner won ahead of Nick Caughman Jr. Keller settled for third ahead of Golden and Kevin Brown.

Michael Cooper won the 20 lap Hobby Stock Main Event. This was Cooper’s first win since opening day. Fellow heat winner Melissa Myers ran second for the first 12 laps. After contact put Jordan Swank into the front wall for a lap 12 yellow flag, both Myers and fourth place Chris Long pitted with flat tires. Cooper led Cameron Swank on the restart. Despite late pressure from C. Swank, Cooper brought it home to victory. C. Swank settled for his fourth runnerup finish of the season as Myers, Chris Sorensen and Gene Haney rounded out the Top 5.

Kevin Miraglio won the 20 lap Dwarf Car Main Event. This was the first win for the defending champion since the season opener, and he also won his heat race. The race had heavy attrition as David Rosa hit the Turn 4 wall early. A stuck throttle in point leader Mike Corsaro’s car resulted in a crash with Devan Kammermann that ended the race for both. Miraglio avoided the tangles and took the checkered flag ahead of Mike Reeder. However, Reeder was disqualified in post race tech. Brian Gray had his best night of the year with a heat race win and a second place feature finish, followed by Mario Marquez and Chris Becker.

Racing resumes next Saturday night with another six division All Star Series program that will feature Winged 360 Sprint Cars, BCRA Midget Lights, B Modifieds, Limited Late Models, Hobby Stocks and Hardtops. For further information, go to www.antiochspeedway.com.

Unofficial Race Results

DIRTcar Late Model

Heat Winners (8 Laps)-Richard Papenhausen, Jeff Decker. Main Event (20 Laps)-Richard Papenhausen, Jay Norton, Clay Daly, Jeff Decker, David Newquist.

Wingless Spec Sprint

Heat Winners (20 Laps)-Shannon Newton, Bob Newberry. Main Event (20 Laps)-Bryan Grier, Robert Floyd, Bob Newberry, Alan Miranda, Rick Panfili.

Limited Late Model

Heat Winner (8 Laps)-Mike Gustafson. Main Event (20 Laps)-Jim Freethy, Kimo Oreta, Mike Gustafson, Mark Garner, Chad Hammer.

B Modified

Heat Winner (8 Laps)-Chuck Golden. Main Event (20 Laps)-Mark Garner, Nick Caughman Jr., Chuck Golden, K.C. Keller, Kevin Brown.

Hobby Stock

Heat Winners (8 Laps)-Melissa Myers, Michael Cooper. Main Event (20 Laps)-Michael Cooper, Cameron Swank, Melissa Myers, Chris Sorensen, Gene Haney.

Dwarf Car

Heat Winners (8 Laps)-Kevin Miraglio, Brian Gray. Main Event (20 Laps)-Kevin Miraglio, Brian Gray, Mario Marquez, Chris Becker, Devan Kammermann.