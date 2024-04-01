Honor Speedway Sets Spring Bash for this Saturday

Honor Speedway

Pueblo, Colorado (April 1, 2024) – The offend delayed “Spring Bash” is set to be run this Saturday, (April 6, 2024). Fourth time is the charm. It’s time to put an end to Cabin Fever and go dirt track tracking. I bet for most of you it’s been since last October that you had a beer with a little dirt in it. Let’s go Racing!

Pits open at 9:00, drivers meeting at 12:30, grandstands open at 1:00, with racing scheduled for 2:00.

All 4 IMCA classes, Warrior South, Farm Trucks, Jr. Compacts, Steel City Karts, Steel City Minis, and Dwarf Cars are on the schedule.

Adults $ 15.00; Seniors (60+) / Military (w ID) $ 12.00.

Students (w ID) $ 10.00.

Kids 3-12 $ 8.00.

Kids under 3 are free.

Pit Passes $ 30.00.

Pass Key Restaurant is the scheduled food vendor.

Hope to see you at the races!