News and Notes for Atlanta

NASCAR Cup Series

Next Race: Ambetter Health 400

The Place: Atlanta Motor Speedway

The Date: Sunday, February 25

The Time: 3 p.m. ET

The Purse: $9,137,793

TV: FOX, 2 p.m. ET

Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Distance: 400 miles (260 laps); Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 60),

Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 160), Final Stage (Ends on Lap 260)

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Next Race: RAPTOR King of Tough 250

The Place: Atlanta Motor Speedway

The Date: Saturday, February 24

The Time: 5 p.m. ET

The Purse: $1,328,978

TV: FS1, 4 p.m. ET

Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Distance: 251.02 miles (163 Laps); Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 40),

Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 80), Final Stage (Ends on Lap 163)

NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series

Next Race: Fr8 208

The Place: Atlanta Motor Speedway

The Date: Saturday, February 24

The Time: 2 p.m. ET

The Purse: $705,481

TV: FS1, 1 p.m. ET

Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Distance: 207.9 miles (135 Laps); Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 30),

Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 60), Final Stage (Ends on Lap 135)

NASCAR Cup Series

Atlanta Motor Speedway moves to second on the schedule

This season Atlanta Motor Speedway returns to the second race of the NASCAR Cup Series schedule for the first time since 2019. Previously, the historic 1.54-mile track served as the follow-up event to the season-opening DAYTONA 500 from 2015-2019, but this is the first time the track has hosted the second race of the season since being reconfigured to run the superspeedway package on the cars. In total, Atlanta Motor Speedway has occupied 30 different positions on the NASCAR Cup schedule since joining the series in 1960.

From 1960 – 2010, Atlanta Motor Speedway hosted multiple NASCAR Cup Series races during each season; starting in 2011 the series began only visiting Atlanta once a year (2011-2020). The 2021 season was the first time since 2010 that the series visited the facility more than once a year. Also, from 1987 to 2000 Atlanta Motor Speedway held the final championship race on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule.

Originally called Atlanta International Raceway, the track was then a 1.5-mile paved speedway, and it hosted its first NASCAR Cup Series race on July 31, 1960. The inaugural Cup race was a 300-mile/200 lap event that had 45 competitors and was won by NASCAR Hall of Famer Fireball Roberts from the pole position in a 1960 Pontiac. Cotton Owens led the most laps that day (52), but Roberts took the lead with just 13 to go to grab the victory.

Pole starting position has its benefits in Atlanta

In total, there have been 119 NASCAR Cup races at Atlanta Motor Speedway since the first race there in 1960, and 16 of the 119 events have been won from the pole or first starting position – tied with the fifth starting spot as the most proficient starting positions on the grid with 16 wins each (13.45%).

Last season Team Penske’s Joey Logano won the spring NASCAR Cup Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway from the pole position, becoming 15th driver to accomplish the feat. Heading into this weekend, 53 different drivers have won at least one pole at Atlanta Motor Speedway in the NASCAR Cup Series, and 26 drivers have posted multiple poles at the 1.54-mile track. Five of the 53 NASCAR Cup Series Atlanta Motor Speedway pole winners are entered this weekend.

Active Atlanta Pole Winners Poles Seasons Joey Logano 2 2023, 2015 Kyle Busch 1 2018 Ricky Stenhouse Jr 1 2013 Denny Hamlin 1 2010 Martin Truex Jr 1 2009

Wood Brothers can tie Team Penske for series-most Atlanta poles

Driver Harrison Burton and the No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford team will have the opportunity to tie the Team Penske organization for the NASCAR Cup Series most Atlanta Motor Speedway poles (all-time) this weekend. Currently, Team Penske holds the record for poles at the 1.54-mile track with 10 (2023, ’15, ’07, ’05 sweep, ’04 sweep, ’03 sweep, ’93) and the Wood Brothers Racing organization are ranked second with nine (1984, ’74, ’72, ’71, ’70, ’69, ’67, ’65, ’63).

If Burton were to accomplish the feat this weekend, he would not only help the Wood Brothers tie Team Penske, but he would also score his first career pole in the series, becoming the 10th different driver to win their first pole at Atlanta; joining Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (2013), Kevin Lepage (1999), Kenny Irwin Jr. (1998), Robby Gordon (1997), Johnny Benson (1996), Rick Mast (1992), Terry Labonte (1981), Sam Somers (1977) and Cale Yarborough (1967).

All the NASCAR Cup Series on-track activity at Atlanta Motor Speedway begins this Saturday, February 24 with Busch Light Pole Qualifying at 11:30 a.m. ET on FS1, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Atlanta front-runners to watch this weekend

NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt leads the NASCAR Cup Series in wins at Atlanta Motor Speedway with nine victories (1980, 1984, 1986, 1988, 1989, 1990, 1995, 1996, 2000). William Byron (2022, 2023), Brad Keselowski (2017, 2019) and Kyle Busch (2008, 2013) lead all active NASCAR Cup Series winners at Atlanta Motor Speedway with two victories each.

In total 48 different drivers have won in the NASCAR Cup Series at Atlanta, seven of the 48 are active this weekend.

Active Atlanta Race Winners Wins Seasons William Byron 2 2023, 2022 Brad Keselowski 2 2019, 2017 Kyle Busch 2 2013, 2008 Joey Logano 1 2023 Chase Elliott 1 2022 Ryan Blaney 1 2021 Denny Hamlin 1 2012

Byron looks to become sixth driver all-time to open season with back-to-back wins

Hendrick Motorsport’s driver William Byron just won the DAYTONA 500, the biggest race of his career, and now has the chance to become the sixth different driver in NASCAR Cup Series history to open the season with back-to-back wins; joining Lee Petty (1954), Marvin Panch (1956), David Pearson (1976), Jeff Gordon (1997) and Matt Kenseth (2009).

Looking ahead to this weekend at Atlanta, Byron is the most recent winner at the newly reconfigured 1.54-mile track, grabbing the victory last July. The North Carolina native, Bryon, has made nine series starts at Atlanta, leading 173 laps and posting two wins (2023, 2022), two top fives and three top 10s.

Several drivers are hungry for their first win, Atlanta could deliver

Atlanta Motor Speedway has been the home to the first wins of some famous names in the sport, like the recently retired Kevin Harvick, who has joined the FOX Sports TV booth this season. In total, six different drivers have won their first NASCAR Cup Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

First-Time Atlanta Winners Date Carl Edwards Sunday, March 20, 2005 Kevin Harvick Sunday, March 11, 2001 Jerry Nadeau Monday, November 20, 2000 Jim Hurtubise Sunday, March 27, 1966 Bob Burdick Sunday, March 26, 1961 Bobby Johns Sunday, October 30, 1960

This weekend at Atlanta, 15 different drivers are still looking for their first win in the NASCAR Cup Series – (in alphabetical order) – Josh Berry, Harrison Burton, Ty Gibbs, Todd Gilliland, Noah Gragson, Kaz Grala, Daniel Hemric, Carson Hocevar, Corey Lajoie, B.J. McLeod, John Hunter Nemechek, Ryan Preece, Zane Smith and Josh Williams.

Joe Gibbs Racing can tie Wood Brothers for second most Atlanta wins this weekend

One organization stands way out front on the list of organizational NASCAR Cup Series wins at Atlanta Motor Speedway, and that is Hendrick Motorsports with 17 wins (2023, ’22 sweep, ’16, ’15, ’14, ’11, ’07 sweep, ’04, ’03, ’00, ’98, ’95, ’91, ’89) at the 1.54-mile track. Sitting in second on the list Wood Brothers Racing with 12 wins (1993, ’81, ’79, ’76, ’73 sweep, ’71, ’69, ’68, ’67, ’65 sweep), and just in their review is Joe Gibbs Racing in third with 11 wins (2013, ’12, ’08, ’06, ’03, ’02, ’01, ’99, ’98, ’97, ’96).

Next Gen car is already busting out some stats in 2024

Mix up a little high-speed Daytona action, accompanied with an ultra-competitive superspeedway package on the NASCAR Cup Series Next Gen car, and you get some of the stellar racing we saw last weekend. Below are some of the statistical highlights from the season-opening event:

The 2024 DAYTONA 500 produced 20 different leaders – the third-most lap leaders in the prestigious race’s history; behind the 2011 (22), 2010 and 2023 races (21 each).

The 2024 DAYTONA 500 produced 41 lead changes at the start-finish line – the 11th-most lead changes in the race’s history. The Next Gen car has produced consecutive DAYTONA 500s with 40 or more lead changes – 2023 (52) and 2024 (41).

The 2024 DAYTONA 500 produced 267 Green Flag Passes for the Lead – the most for the DAYTONA 500 since the inception of the stat in 2005; surpassing last season’s record of 204 Green Flag Passes for the Lead.

The 2024 DAYTONA 500 produced 11,922 Total Green Flag Passes – the fourth-most for the DAYTONA 500 since the inception of the stat in 2005; behind the 2015 (12,677), 2014 (11,977) and 2016 (11,959) races.

NASCAR Cup Series, Etc.

Sunoco Rookie of the Year Update: Smith leads the rookie bunch coming out of Daytona – This season’s Sunoco Rookie of the Year class have all made their first start of the season last weekend at Daytona, and its Spire Motorsport’s Zane Smith that posted the best finish (13th) of the group and currently holds the rookie standings lead.

Sunoco Rookie of the Year NCS Rookies Points Zane Smith 29 Josh Berry 12 Carson Hocevar 8 Kaz Grala 1

The DAYTONA 500 was a mixed bag for the 2024 Sunoco rookies, Kaz Grala and Carson Hocevar were caught in a multi-car incident on Lap 5 of the race and were relegated to 38th and 40th-place finishes, respectively. Zane Smith won the Sunoco Rookie of the Race Award for finishing the highest (13th) and Josh Berry was next highest finishing rookie in 25th.

Looking to this Sunday, Josh Berry has made one start at Atlanta, posting an 18th-place finish in this race last season. The other three rookies – Hocevar, Smith and Grala – will all be making their series track debuts at the 1.54-mile track this weekend.

Upcoming Milestone Starts in the NASCAR Cup Series – Below are some milestone starts drivers can achieve in the NASCAR Cup Series in the next few weekends.

Daniel Hemric will reach his 50th Cup start at Las Vegas, Tyler Reddick will reach his 150th Cup start at Phoenix-1, Christopher Bell will also reach 150 Cup starts at COTA.

PRN Broadcaster Doug Rice to serve as Grand Marshal at Atlanta, additional dignitaries announced – Legendary award-winning NASCAR broadcaster and Performance Racing Network (PRN) President and Lead Anchor Doug Rice will give the command to start engines on his final season in the broadcast booth at the Ambetter Health 400 on Feb. 25. Rice will serve as Grand Marshal for the NASCAR Cup Series event at Atlanta Motor Speedway, the first of 15 of Cup events that “Doug’s Last Lap” will encompass in the 2024 season at venues across the nation.

“I’m tremendously thrilled to be the Grand Marshal for the Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway,” said Rice. “Getting to give the command to start a Cup race checks a huge box in my career.”

Rice developed a passion for radio broadcasting as a young man listening to Atlanta Braves games and has since become an iconic voice in the world of motorsports. Over his 36-year career in NASCAR broadcasting, Rice has called play-by-play on 210 NASCAR Cup Series races, immortalizing countless historic racing moments.

Additional dignitaries that will be at Atlanta Motor Speedway this weekend include, Two-time Georgia Country Female Artist of the Year Mary Kate Farmer who will perform the Star-Spangled Banner, Eric Izquierdo of Intouch Financial Group will waive the green flag as the honorary starter.

Fans who attend will also have a chance to see a pair of F-22s from the 1st Fighter Wing out of Langley Air Force Base as they perform a flyover above the speedway.

And the pre-race entertainment will be performed by Georgia native Jon Langston, with his blend of Southern soul and modern-country on Sunday. Before Langston’s performance, DJ EU will be spinning sound and fun atop the pre-race stage.

NASCAR Xfinity Series

NASCAR Xfinity Series sets its eyes on Atlanta Motor Speedway

With the season opener now in the rearview mirror, the NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers are setting their eyes on Atlanta Motor Speedway for the RAPTOR King of Tough 250 on Saturday, Feb. 24 at 5 p.m. ET on FS1, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio – the second race of a doubleheader Saturday with the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series.

In total, there have been 35 NASCAR Xfinity Series races at Atlanta Motor Speedway, producing 22 different race winners and 19 different pole winners. Seven races have been won from the pole or first starting position, most recently by Kyle Busch in 2021.

Kevin Havick holds almost every record in the series at Atlanta Motor Speedway:

Most wins: 5

Most top fives: 11

Most top 10s: 13

Laps led: 973

Race record: 149.813 mph (2/28/2015)

Greg Biffle holds the qualifying record with his speed of 192.300 MPH on Oct. 25, 2003 and Kyle Busch holds the record for most poles at the track with six.

Drivers will skip practice and will head straight to qualifying on Friday, Feb. 23 at 4:35 p.m. ET on FS1 and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

RCR’s Austin Hill looking to become fourth driver all-time to win first two races of a season

Richard Childress Racing’s Austin Hill added his name to a very exclusive list of drivers who have won three or more consecutive Daytona season openers after taking the checkered flag last weekend in the United Rentals 300 last weekend – joining NASCAR Hall of Famers Dale Earnhardt (1990, 1991, 1992, 1993), Tony Stewart (2008, 2009, 2010, 2011) and Dale Earnhardt Jr. (2002, 2003, 2004).

Now, the Winston, Georgia native will head to his home track of Atlanta Motor Speedway to see if he can post yet another victory. If Hill wins this weekend, he will become just the fourth different driver in NASCAR Xfinity Series history to win the first two races of a season; joining Dale Earnhardt (1986), Chad Little (1995) and Tony Stewart (2008).

Hill has made four starts at Atlanta, posting two wins (2022, 2023), three top fives and three top 10s.

Who will be named the “King of Tough”?

There are only four former NASCAR Xfinity Series winners entered in this weekend’s RAPTOR King of Tough 250 (Saturday, Feb. 24 at 5 p.m. ET on FS1, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio), led by Austin Hill with two wins (2022 and 2023) and followed by Justin Allgaier, AJ Allmendinger and John Hunter Nemechek each with one win.

Richard Childress Racing’s Austin Hill has made four starts at Atlanta in the Xfinity Series, posting wins in 2022 and 2023. In his other two starts, he posted a runner-up finish and a 12th-place finish.

JR Motorsport’s veteran Justin Allgaier has made 16 starts at the 1.54-mile track, posting one win (2021), three top fives and nine top 10s. He will be looking to rebound this season, as he finished outside the top-15 in both of his Atlanta starts in 2023.

Kaulig Racing’s AJ Allmendinger has made five Xfinity Series starts at Atlanta, putting up one win (2020), three top fives and four top 10s.

Joe Gibbs Racing’s John Hunter Nemechek is back in the No. 20 this weekend. Nemechek has made four starts at Atlanta Motor Speedway in the Xfinity Series posting one win (2023), two top fives and three top 10s.

Although only four drivers entered this weekend have conquered the Atlanta Motor Speedway, others have performed well and could very well land themselves in Victory Lane this weekend, like Sam Mayer, Cole Custer and Riley Herbst.

JR Motorsports’ Sam Mayer has made five starts at the track, posting one top five and three top 10s.

Stewart-Haas Racing’s Cole Custer also has made five starts at the track and has put up two top fives and three top 10s.

Stewart-Haas Racing teammate Riley Herbst is another driver in the field who has done well, posting two top fives and four top 10s in his seven starts.

Rookie Rewind: Gisbergen wins first Sunoco Rookie of the Race Award

The 2024 Sunoco Rookie of the Year drivers officially kicked off their first full time season last weekend at Daytona International Speedway. Let’s take a look at how they did and how they square up heading into Atlanta:

Jesse Love: He had a great start to the season, winning the pole at his debut at Daytona International Speedway and ultimately finishing 20th. He will be posting his first start at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Saturday.

Dawson Cram: He fell victim to an incident on lap 51 and ultimately finished the race in Daytona P31. He will be making his series debut at Atlanta. He’s made one start on the 1.54-mile track in the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series where he finished 31st.

Shane van Gisbergen: His Xfinity Series career had a great start, qualifying fifth and finishing the United Rentals 300 at Daytona International Speedway 12th. He will be making his debut at Atlanta Motor Speedway this weekend.

Hailie Deegan: She fell victim to an incident early in the race and ultimately finished 37th. She will be making her first Xfinity Series start at Atlanta but it’s not her first time at the track. She’s made three starts in the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series with a best finish of 12th in 2023.

Leland Honeyman Jr.: He finished 30th after getting wrapped up in an incident on lap 102. He’ll be making his debut in Atlanta this weekend.

NASCAR Xfinity Series, Etc.

Josh Williams to make Cup Series start in Atlanta – Josh Williams, who joined Kaulig Racing to pilot the No. 11 Chevrolet in the Xfinity Series this season, will be running double duty this weekend. He will get behind the wheel of the No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet for the NASCAR Cup Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

This will be his first start in the Cup Series since the 2022 season and his first Cup Series start at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Carson Kvapil to make NASCAR Xfinity Series debut at Martinsville – JR Motorsports has announced that two-time and defending zMAX CARS Tour Late Model Stock Car champion Carson Kvapil will make his NASCAR Xfinity Series debut at Martinsville Speedway on April 6. Kvapil will pilot the team’s No. 88 Chevrolet.

As a product of JRM’s vaunted Late Model organization, Kvapil becomes the fifth driver from the program to make his NASCAR Xfinity Series debut for the organization, joining Richard Boswell, Josh Berry, William Byron and Sam Mayer.

“Our Late Model program at JR Motorsports has been a huge part of the success we’ve had as a company,” said Dale Earnhardt Jr. “We’re excited to be able to give Carson the opportunity to take the next step in his career. Helping young drivers with opportunities to climb the ladder is part of the foundation of JRM. Carson is part of a long list of drivers who deserve the chance to take that step forward in the sport.”

NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series

NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series to kick off doubleheader Saturday at Atlanta

After a wild weekend at Daytona International Speedway, the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series teams are headed to Atlanta Motor Speedway for the Fr8 208 to kick off a doubleheader Saturday, February 24 at 2 p.m. ET on FS1, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

There have been 22 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series races at Atlanta Motor Speedway, producing 16 different winners and 12 different pole winners. Only five races have been won from the pole or first starting position – most recently by seven-time CRAFTSMAN Truck Series winner Christopher Bell in 2017.

Here’s a look at who currently holds records at the 1.54-mile track:

Race record: Ron Hornaday Jr 142.424mph (03/18/2005)

Qualifying record: Rick Crawford 182.735mph (03/18/2005)

Most races: Matt Crafton – 22

Most poles: Ron Hornaday Jr. / Mike Skinner – 3

Most wins: Kyle Busch – 6

Most top fives: Kyle Busch – 9

Most top 10s: Matt Crafton – 12

Laps led: Kyle Busch – 618

Saturday’s Fr8 208 will be broken up into three stages. The first two stages will be 30 laps each and the final stage will be 75 laps for a race total of 135 laps (207.9 miles). Qualifying will begin Friday, February 23 at 3:05 p.m. ET on FS1 and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Atlanta Motor Speedway’s super six

Six previous winners who have each made a name for themselves in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series are entered in this weekend’ Fr8 208 at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Kyle Busch: The winningest driver in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series will be making a run at Atlanta this weekend. In Busch’s 13 starts at the 1.54-mile track, he’s posted six wins (2005, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2019, 2021), two poles, nine top fives, and 10 top 10s. He also currently holds the series-most led laps (618). If the driver of the No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet wins the pole this weekend, he could tie NASCAR Hall of Famer Ron Hornaday Jr. and Mike Skinner for most poles at the track (three each).

Matt Crafton: The veteran driver of the No. 88 ThorSport Racing Ford has the most starts at Atlanta with 22. In those 22 starts he has posted one win (2015), one pole, six top fives, 12 top 10s, and has led 217 laps led.

Ty Dillon: The 2012 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Rookie of the Year has returned to the series behind the wheel of the No. 25 Rackley W.A.R. Chevrolet. In just two starts at the 1.54-mile track, he’s posted one win (2012), one pole, two top fives, two top 10s, and has led 40 laps led.

Christian Eckes: The driver of the No. 19 McAnally-Hilgemann Racing Chevrolet is the most recent winner at the track. In just three starts, he’s posted one win (2023), one pole, two top fives, two top 10s, and has led 56 laps. If Eckes goes back-to-back, he will become the second driver in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series history to post consecutive wins at Atlanta after Kyle Busch (2007-2008).

Grant Enfinger: The veteran driver is heading to Atlanta with a new team. The driver of the No. 9 CR7 Motorsports Chevrolet has made eight starts at Atlanta and posted one win (2020), three top fives, and five top 10s. In addition, he’s led 29 laps.

Corey Heim: After a breakout year in 2023, Corey Heim is back for more. The driver of the No. 11 TRICON Garage Toyota has made two starts at Atlanta posting one win (2022), one top five, one top 10, and has led 22 laps.

Nick Sanchez earns first win at Daytona, now sets sights on back-to-back victories

Rev Racing’s Nick Sanchez made a name for himself after several dominating performances during his rookie season last year with five poles, two top fives, 12 top 10s, and 309 laps led. And the 2023 Sunoco Rookie of the Year made sure to ride that momentum into the 2024 season pulling off his first career win at Daytona International Speedway last weekend. Now, the 22-year-old has the chance to become the fourth different driver to win the first two rases of a season in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series; joining NASCAR Hall of Famer Mark Martin (2006), Johnny Sauter (2013) and Ben Rhodes (2021).

Now as the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series gears up for this weekend’s race at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Sanchez can be sure that his name is on everyone’s minds as a possible winner. Although he’s only made one start at the 1.54-mile track, he posted a second-place finish last season after starting 20th in his series track debut.

NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series, Etc.

Kyle Busch to run select races for Spire Motorsports – Two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch will pilot the Spire Motorsports No. 7 Chevrolet in five NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series races, beginning this Saturday, February 24 at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Prior to the 2024 season, Spire Motorsports purchased the assets of Kyle Busch Motorsports, including its race shop and chassis business Rowdy Manufacturing. In addition to this weekend, Busch will make runs at Las Vegas (March 1), Bristol (March 16), Texas (April 12), and Darlington (May 10).

“Even before I was an owner, I always enjoyed racing in the Truck Series, so I’m thankful to Jeff (Dickerson), T.J. (Puchyr) and everyone at Spire Motorsports for the opportunity to compete in the five races that I’m allowed to do each season,” said Busch.

“Kyle Busch is a generational talent and I’ve been fortunate enough to witness so many of his accomplishments first-hand. It means a lot to everyone at Spire Motorsports, including everyone who stayed after the sale, to have Kyle in our truck this season. And, it means a great deal to me personally, for us to make this happen,” said Spire Motorsports co-owner Jeff Dickerson.

Darlington Raceway and South Carolina Department of Safety continue to spread awareness with NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Race Entitlement – Darlington Raceway announced today that the South Carolina Department of Public Safety (SCDPS) will be partnering with the track Too Tough to Tame once again for the Buckle Up South Carolina 200 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Race on Friday, May 10. In addition, the SCDPS will further promote safe and sober driving on Palmetto State roads through a run of public service announcements by NASCAR Cup Series driver Ross Chastain.

“We’re incredibly proud to continue our relationship with the South Carolina Department of Public Safety and keep promoting the significance of highway safety,” said Darlington Raceway President Josh Harris. “The SCDPS rightfully places safety on our roads as a key priority, and we’re honored to help spread that message with the Buckle Up South Carolina 200.”

This is the third year of the SCDPS’ partnership with Darlington Raceway and the second year it has come on board as an entitlement partner for the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Race at the track Too Tough to Tame.