Wash Out in Missouri for Weekend ASCS Nationals

Overnight Storms And Severe Weather Forecast Washes Out Missouri Weekend For ASCS National

BUTLER, Mo. (May 12, 2023) While Thursday’s rain fall was less than forecasted, overnight was a different story as heavy rain fall have saturated Electric City Speedway and Moberly Motorsports Park. Coupled with the chance of severe weather tonight and into Saturday morning, both events have unfortunately been canceled.

Track and Series officials are looking at dates to reschedule both events. Information on that will be posted soon.

The next event on the 2023 lineup for the American Sprint Car Series will be the Walleye Rodeo Roundup at Londale Speedway on Friday, May 19, and Saturday, May 20. Both nights are paired with the American Bank of Oklahoma ASCS Sooner Region presented by Smiley’s Racing Products.

The event at Longdale is promoted by Terry Mattox Racing. Any questions about rules or procedures, call (918) 417-0624 or email terry@ascsracing.com.

The 2023 season will mark the 32nd year of competition for the American Sprint Car Series. Spearheaded by the American Sprint Car Series National Tour, the ASCS Nation includes Regional Tours that encompass both wing and non-wing competition.

