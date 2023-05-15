Saturday Night at Williams Grove Rained Out

Persistent Showers, Saturated Grounds Cancel Saturday Night at Williams Grove

Next up for the World of Outlaws is a trip to Ohio

MECHANICSBURG, PA (May 13, 2023) – With rain showers persisting throughout the morning and early afternoon and the water table rising at Williams Grove Speedway, World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car and track officials have determined that the track won’t be in condition to race tonight and have canceled Saturday’s race.

There is no rain date.

The World of Outlaws now turn its attention to next weekend’s Ohio doubleheader at Attica Raceway Park (May 19) and Sharon Speedway (May 20).

Brad Sweet leads the World of Outlaws championship standings after 19 races. David Gravel (-36 points) and Carson Macedo (-46 points) complete the current top-three.