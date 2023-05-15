El Paso County Raceway, “We Got It In.”

El Paso County Raceway

Calhan, Colorado

May 13, 2023

Statement from Joe Bellm concerning the request for help rolling the track in to make it raceable.

“I am honestly very humbled by all of the help, and I can’t thank you all enough for making this happen because without you it probably would not happen.”

To the “Track Packers” give yourself a hand. Without you there would have been no race on Saturday at El Paso County Raceway.

Wingless Sprints – A Feature 1 (Results): 1-Pearce.C 2-Cox.B 3-Riggs.R 4-Land.G 5-Hardman.B 6-Rader.R 7-Mellon.J 8-Riggs.D 9-Swain.K 10-Finney.H

Dwarf Cars – A Feature 1 (Results): 1-Woods.J 2-Weidenbacher.K 3-Shore.K 4-Eacker.R 5-Edwards.K 6-Esquibel.N 7-Soens.T 8-Esquibel.J

A-Class Micros – A Feature 1 (Results): 1-Stolz.J 2-Helwig.N 3-Spicola.D 4-Mallo.C 5-Belvill.B 6-Finney.H

IMCA Sport Mods – A Feature 1 (Results): 1-Palmer.T 2-Stock.D 3-Jarnot.J 4-Lujan .B(Jr.) 5-Payne.D 6-O’Connor.C 7-Brandt.T 8-Murphy.D 9-Kaufman.A 10-Ogden.F 11-Followell.J 12-Noga.J

IMCA Stock Cars – A Feature 1 (Results): 1-Lessig.B 2-O’Lear.C 3-Lessig.B(jr) 4-Eacker.R 5-Puckett.M 6-O’Lear.R 7-Riese.J

IMCA Hobby Stocks – A Feature 1 (Results): 1-Welsh.K 2-Cooper.S 3-Worthington.J 4-Wagner.J 5-Adams.C 6-Sikes.A 7-Brady.K

IMCA Sport Compacts – A Feature 1 (Results): 1-Cooper.D 2-Daniels.D 3-Frank.S 4-Giesegh.V 5-O’Lear.L 6-Harvey.H 7-Paris.N