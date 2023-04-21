Jason Robert Anderson, loving husband, and father, passed away on April 16th, 2023.

Jason was a lifetime resident of Morgan County. He was very skilled in many trades, from plumbing, agriculture, to finally landing his career in the oil field which set his success and his goal to climbing the ladder to becoming a Completion Consultant. Jason enjoyed hunting, fishing, taking his family on camping trips, and his true passion of dirt track racing.

He will be deeply missed by his wife, daughters, family, and many friends.

Jason is survived by his wife: Alexis Anderson, and his daughters, Nicole, Megan, and Heather Anderson. His parents, James Anderson, and Joanne (Ed) Castillo. His in-laws, Jon and Amy Stivers. His siblings, James Anderson (Anna), Matt Anderson, and Janae Castillo. His brother in-law Andrew and sister in-law Lita (Dustin) Lenard, and Grandmother Judy Shaver. Many uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends who he considered family.

There will be a viewing on Wednesday, April 26th from 4-6pm at Heer Mortuary, 225 East Platte Ave. in Fort Morgan. A celebration of life will be directly after, from 5-9pm at Riverview Event Center, 19201 County Road 24 in Brush.