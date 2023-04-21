Indy 500 Best Motorsports Race

INDIANAPOLIS (Friday, April 21, 2023) – The Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge was named the “Best Motorsports Race” in the 2023 USA TODAY 10Best Readers’ Choice travel award contest.

The Indianapolis 500 is known as “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing” for a reason. As the largest single-day sporting event in the world, the pageantry, tradition and excitement cannot be matched.

In front of one of the largest crowds in history at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the 106th Running of the Indianapolis 500 came down to the final lap as Marcus Ericsson, driver of the No. 8 Huski Chocolate Chip Ganassi Racing Honda, surged ahead of the No. 5 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet driven by Pato O’Ward and earned his first “500” victory.

“We couldn’t agree more with the readers of USA TODAY and 10Best.com,” IMS President J. Douglas Boles said. “The 300,000-plus fans that attend the Indianapolis 500 know it’s a can’t-miss experience and the only place to be on Memorial Day. We’re 37 days from the green flag for the 107th Running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge, and this year will be just as exciting as the 106 previous races.”

The Indianapolis 500 was selected from 20 nominees after four weeks of voting by the public. Other nominees, selected by a panel of racing and travel journalists, included the United States Grand Prix Formula One race, the Motul Petit Le Mans, Daytona 500 and Rolex 24 At Daytona.

The 107th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge is scheduled for Sunday, May 28.