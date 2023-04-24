A Little Love at Dega

Joe Starr
ARCA

Jesse Love Earns Huge Superspeedway Win

Venturini Motorsports Reigns Supreme Once Again at Talladega

ADAM FENWICK, TALLADEGA, Ala. (April 22, 2023) — After failing to win the last two superspeedway races on the ARCA Menards Series schedule, Venturini Motorsports is officially back on top.

At the wheel of the No. 20 Toyota, in just his second start on a superspeedway, 18-year-old Jesse Love powered past Andres Perez de Lara after a restart with seven laps to go in Saturday’s General Tire 200 at Talladega Superspeedway. He held off his Venturini teammate Gus Dean to earn his first victory of the season.

The driver from Menlo Park, California said he approached Saturday’s race differently than he did the opening race of the season at Daytona International Speedway in February, when he finished seventh.

“I got yelled at at Daytona by my spotter Tyler Monn,” Love said. “He told me to just stay level-headed. You don’t win races getting worked up. I couldn’t believe it was the white flag. I was still calm, and he was doing a great job making sure they couldn’t get a run.”

Love dominated the early part of the race after taking the lead at the start of the 76-lap event, but pit strategy near the halfway mark cycled him out of the lead.

He slowly worked his way back to the front and was running second behind Perez de Lara with 12 laps left when Caleb Costner crashed after the right-front tire on his No. 93 failed in Turns 3-4.

The race resumed with seven laps remaining, and Perez de Lara and Love restarted on the front row. The pair raced side-by-side through Turns 1-2, but Love got the edge going down the backstretch thanks to a push from his teammate Dean.

Love led the remainder of the race to earn his third career ARCA Menards Series victory as he chases his first series championship in 2023.

“I love Talladega. I was here last year on the spotter stand watching Tyler win with Noah [Gragson],” Love said. “My mom doesn’t get to come to a lot of races. She’s always back home supporting our family. This was the one race she really wanted to come to. She was my biggest inspiration today to win.”

Dean, who scored his first ARCA Menards Series victory at Talladega in 2016, settled for second. He said he didn’t have enough help pushing Love to really get a run on his teammate on the final lap.

“These Venturini cars, in my opinion, are the four strongest cars in the field,” Dean said. “For 75 laps, the teammate situation is the greatest tool that we have. But that last lap is really hard to get done, especially when you have a driver like Jesse and equipment just as good as yours and not a ton of help from behind.”

Bret Holmes, the 2020 ARCA Menards Series champion from nearby Munford, Alabama, finished third at his home track in what is scheduled to be his only ARCA start of the season. Perez de Lara finished fourth for Rev Racing in his first superspeedway race, with Sean Corr finishing fifth.

Jack Wood, Taylor Gray, Scott Melton, Frankie Muniz and Jason White completed the top 10.

Greg Van Alst, who won the opening race of the season at Daytona and entered the General Tire 200 as the ARCA Menards Series championship leader, crashed on Lap 16 and finished 32nd.

The 2023 ARCA Menards Series season resumes at 2 p.m. ET on May 6 when the series visits Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, Kansas, for the running of the Dawn 150.

  • Race results
Pos. Car No. Driver Sponsor Laps Diff.
1 20 Jesse Love* Yahoo Toyota 76  –
2 25 Gus Dean Dean Custom Air Toyota 76 0.129
3 23 Bret Holmes Golden Eagle Syrup Chevrolet 76 0.308
4 2 Andres Perez de Lara* Max Siegal Inc Chevrolet 76 0.316
5 8 Sean Corr Empire Racing Chevrolet 76 0.38
6 6 Jack Wood Velocity Racing/Max Siegal Inc Chevrolet 76 0.407
7 18 Taylor Gray* Mobil1 Toyota 76 0.497
8 69 Scott Melton Melton McFadden Insuracne/Donna’s Donuts Ford 76 0.584
9 30 Frankie Muniz* Rette Jones Racing Ford 76 4.181
10 44 Jason White Powder Ventures Excavating Chevrolet 76 4.338
11 45 Tony Cosentino Peppers Poloriazed Sunglasses Chevrolet 76 5.253
12 55 Toni Breidinger Rootly Toyota 76 5.351
13 10 Ed Pompa HYTORC of New York/Double H Ranch Chevrolet 76 5.909
14 75 Bryan Dauzat Brother-in-Law Motorsports Chevrolet 76 5.935
15 11 Bryce Haugeberg Magnum Contracting Toyota 76 6.105
16 53 Patrick Emerling* Emerling-Gase Motorsports Ford 76 6.241
17 32 Christian Rose* West Virgina Department of Tourism Ford 74 2 Laps
18 73 Andy Jankowiak* Whelen Ford 72 4 Laps
19 48 Brad Smith Copraya.com Chevrolet 72 4 Laps
20 6 A.J. Moyer* Rivers Edge Cottages & RV Park Chevrolet 71 5 Laps
21 93 Caleb Costner* Innovative Tiny Houses/Lickety Lew’s Chevrolet 64 12 Laps
22 62 Steve Lewis Jr.* Telco Construction/Jeffery Machine Chevrolet 59 17 Laps
23 7 Eric Caudell Cobel Ent/RedTide Canopies/Bellator Cyber Guard Toyota 45 31 Laps
24 74 Mandy Chick* Rose Hulman Institute of Technology Chevrolet 40 36 Laps
25 27 Tim Richmond Immigration Legal Center Toyota 23 53 Laps
26 97 Jason Kitzmiller A.L.L Construction Chevrolet 23 53 Laps
27 66 Jon Garrett* Weinstein Law Firm Chevrolet 23 53 Laps
28 63 Logan Misuraca* CELSIUS Chevrolet 23 53 Laps
29 57 Hunter Deshautelle* Brother-In-Law Motorsports Chevrolet 23 53 Laps
30 0 Kevin Hinkle Parsons Farm Ford 21 55 Laps
31 15 Amber Balcaen ICON Direct Toyota 15 61 Laps
32 35 Greg Van Alst CB Fabricating Chevrolet 15 61 Laps
33 3 Alex Clubb Yavapai Bottle Gas Ford 7 69 Laps
34 12 Tim Monroe Fasttrackracing.com Toyota 5 71 Laps

