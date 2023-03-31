Illini 100 Weekend Cancelled

Heavy Rain, Dangerous Wind, Plummeting Temperatures Headed Toward Farmer City Leads Officials to Cancel Illini 100 Weekend

Farmer City, IL – After much discussion involving World of Outlaws Late Model Series, Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series, and Farmer City Raceway officials, along with guidance from Precision Weather Service, an extremely difficult decision has been made to cancel this weekend’s Illini 100.

Heavy rain and thunderstorms expected from the early hours on Friday to the early hours on Saturday, along with dropping temperatures and dangerously strong winds, will have a negative impact on the drivers’ ability to compete and the fans’ overall experience at the event. With the total precipitation officials expect on Friday, the facility would be difficult to access.

Even with an at-best optimistic forecast Saturday, the conditions left behind by the expected weather system makes the event impractical for all involved. Unfortunately, with the national and regional event schedules increasing as Spring advances, the event will not fit into the 2023 calendar and will not be made up.

xtremeoutlawseries.com