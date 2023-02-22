Indy NXT Added to Brickyard Weekend

INDYCAR Development Series To Kick Off NASCAR-INDYCAR Weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023) – INDYCAR officials have announced an adjustment to the 2023 INDY NXT by Firestone schedule, adding the developmental series to the historic Brickyard Weekend in August at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The INDY NXT by Firestone Grand Prix will take place Friday, Aug. 11 on the IMS road course, joining the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR XFINITY Series and NTT INDYCAR SERIES for one of motorsports’ premier events in North America. It’s the only event in which both the top divisions of NASCAR and INDYCAR compete on the same circuit during the same event weekend.

“To feature INDY NXT by Firestone during this elite NASCAR-INDYCAR weekend is a tremendous opportunity,” INDY NXT by Firestone Director Levi Jones said. “This season, 19 INDY NXT entries will compete for the 2023 championship – the most since 2009. It is a growing series matching the growing INDYCAR paddock and a phenomenal moment to showcase the next generation of stars on a huge stage.”

This change will put INDY NXT into the spotlight on two marquee weekends at IMS instead of just one. INDY NXT’s May 12 race date, held in conjunction with the NTT INDYCAR SERIES’ GMR Grand Prix weekend, will be shifted to the Aug. 11 date keeping the 2023 INDY NXT schedule at 14 races. INDY NXT will continue to race as scheduled Saturday, May 13 on the IMS road course.

The addition to the Brickyard Weekend schedule at IMS is the latest in a series of moves meant to highlight the pathway to North America’s premier open-wheel racing series.

Last month, INDYCAR announced an increased $1.4 million purse for the 2023 INDY NXT championship with the champion receiving benefits to be applied to an oval test at Texas Motor Speedway, the Indy 500 Open Test and Rookie Orientation Program, an entry for the 2024 Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge and an entry for an additional 2024 NTT INDYCAR SERIES event.

The INDY NXT season begins Sunday, March 5 on the Streets of St. Petersburg. Peacock will provide live streaming of the race in the United States with additional coverage available from the INDYCAR Radio Network via the INDYCAR App powered by NTT DATA.

Updated 2023 INDY NXT by Firestone Schedule