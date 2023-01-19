This was sent as information by a reader at Big West Racing. They thought it would be an interesting piece for the short track racing community. Just something to think about. Big West Racing makes no claim as to whether the information contained in the Press Release either for or against.

WHAT IS STIDA?

Short Track Independent Drivers & Associates (STIDA)…

STIDA was formed in 1998 to serve the safety needs of our racers, wherever they are. We are an international organization founded to promote the latest safety technologies and provide unmatched savings for those products. For 25 years, we have supported our racers by having three membership levels with insurance policies that cover you, wherever you are.

Three Levels of Membership:

If you are injured, the insurance policy is good for a two-year benefit period (or until the maximum of the policy is met) and covers you when racing anywhere in the World! Make sure the track you are racing has at least $15,000 in insurance coverage to take care of the deductible for this policy. This policy is available to drivers, crew members, officials, photographers, push truck drivers, etc. and will cover ANY track.

GREEN MEMBERSHIP

$100,000 ($85,000 plus a $15,000 deductible) in excess medical coverage. Cost per member is $279. $20 Shipping & Processing Fee.

WHITE MEMBERSHIP

$250,000 ($235,000 plus a $15,000 deductible) in excess medical coverage. Cost per member is $349. $20 Shipping & Processing Fee.

CHECKERED MEMBERSHIP

$500,000 ($485,000 plus a $15,000 deductible) in excess medical coverage. Cost per member is $429. $20 Shipping & Processing Fee.

COVERAGE DATES: 01.01.2023 – 01.01.2024

Benefits:

Each member will receive $10,000 in accidental death and dismemberment coverage. This policy is for the driver while racing only. We will act as an information clearing house to research and find out any information that may be hard to obtain. We will send out bulletins as needed to keep you up to date on concerns in short track racing. Most of all we will be here to serve the needs of the short track racer. We are certain that there will be many other areas of concern that we can help the short track racer with in the future. All insurable classes must have seat belts and roll over protection. No age limit on customers (quarter midgets, micros, midgets, ect.) We cover any age and any class that use roll over protection and seat-belts.

Incentives:

We have set up discount packages for all members with the safety equipment manufacturers that you see on the left. We want to thank each one for their continued support of STIDA. SIMPSON, BELL, HOOKER HARNESS, FAST TIME STUDIOS, K&K INSURANCE, HINCHMAN and SAFETY SOLUTIONS. These great sponsors offer discounts ranging from 5% to 20% to help you stay safe while racing! All orders must come through STIDA. Let us know what you want and we will get you in touch with the right people.