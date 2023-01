2023 I-76 Speedway Schedule

35th Annual Fall Classic September 29th and 30th

I-76 Speedway

Ft. Morgan, Colorado

2023 Racing Schedule

Racing on the 1st and 3rd Saturday Nights

(RMMRA) – Rocky Mountain Midget Racing Association

(CVOR) – Colorado Vintage Oval Racers

(RMLSRA) – 1200 Lightning Sprints

(IMCA Classes) – Modifieds, Sport Mods, Stock Cars, Hobby Stocks, and Compacts

Dwarfs, 270’s, Thunder Stocks and 600 Mini Sprints

Mini Mods and Go Karts, and Thunder Stocks Will Race Every Scheduled Event.

APRIL

Sunday April 16 12:00 – 4:00PM Hot Laps Test and Tune All Divisions

Sunday April 23 12:00 – 4:00PM Hot Laps Test and Tune All Divisions

Sunday April 30 12:00 – 4:00PM Hot Laps Test and Tune All Divisions

MAY

Saturday May 6 5:00PM ICE BREAKER SPECIAL

(Draw Re-Draw) All IMCA Classes, Dwarfs, 600’s, 270’s, and RMLSRA

Saturday May 20 5:00PM

All IMCA Classes, Late Models, 270 Micros and Dwarfs

(Fan Appreciation)

JUNE

Saturday June 3 4:00PM

All IMCA Classes, Dwarfs, 270 Micros, 600’s, RMLSRA, and Sprint Cars

Thursday June 15 6:00PM – 10:00PM Hot Laps Dwarfs

Friday June 16 6:00PM

Dwarf Car Nationals, and Mini Mods

Saturday June 17 6:00PM

Dwarf Car Nationals Championship, 270’s Micros, All IMCA Classes and Mini Mods

JULY

Saturday July 1 5:00PM

All IMCA Classes, Dwarfs Riverside Rumble , 270’s Micros and RMLSRA

Sunday July 2 12:00 – 4:00PM

Sunday Fun Day, Test and Tune All Divisions

Saturday July 15 5:00PM

All IMCA Classes, 270 Micros and Dwarfs

Saturday July 29 5:00PM

All IMCA Classes, Late Models and RMMRA

AUGUST

Saturday August 5 5:00PM

All IMCA Classes, 270 Micros, 600’s, RMLSRA, Sprint Cars and Dwarfs

Saturday August 19 5:00PM

All IMCA Classes, RMMRA, 270 Micros, Dwarfs and CVOR

(Fan Appreciation)

Sunday August 20 12:00 – 4:00PM

Sunday Fun Day, Test and Tune All Divisions

SEPTEMBER

Saturday September 2 5:00PM

All IMCA Classes, 270 Micros, and RMLSRA

Saturday September 16 5:00PM

All IMCA Classes IMCA Championship, 270 Micro’s, Dwarfs and 270 Micros

Friday September 29 6:00PM

35th Annual Fall Classic All IMCA Classes, 600’s, 270 Micro’s, RMLSRA, and Dwarfs

Saturday September 30 5:00PM

35th Annual Fall Classic All IMCA Classes, 600’s, 270 Micro’s, RMLSRA, Dwarfs and RMMRA