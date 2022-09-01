Sad to report that we lost Chuck Jarman on Friday August 26, 2022. I remember Chuck as an excellent Figure Eight and Late Model driver from Englewood Speedway. When Englewood closed Chuck raced on the dirt for a few seasons. Chuck raced with and helped his lifelong friends Roger Avants and Harold Evans. He will certainly be missed by all that know him.

A celebration of life Chuck Jarman September 9, 2022, Horan & McConaty 3101 S Wadsworth Blvd Lakewood Co 80227 at 1pm A reception at Chuck and DiAnn’s home after the service 7430 S Webster St Littleton co. 80128