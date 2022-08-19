Shannon Moham To the Hall of Fame

The Colorado Motorsports Hall of Fame has announced that Shannon Moham is one of the eleven inductees to be honored during the 2022 Colorado Motorsports Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony.

With over 100 championships, 435 race wins and 33 class track records in Colorado and Utah, Moham will be inducted along with Michael Lippencott, Roger “Cappy” Mason, Dick Baty, Don “Spyder” Anderson, George Willett, Jack Graham, Jeff Winter, Kent Moore, Larramie Duncan, Lee Stark and Mike Starnes.

Moham will join previous motorcycle racing inductees Ricky Orlando, Korry Hogan, Davey Durrelle, Donnie Hough and Bruce Sass.

Hall of Fame Inductees come from all facets of motorsports: Drivers, builders, mechanics, owners, facility operators and non-profit organizations. And, whether they come from being involved with racing on land, air or water, they all have the same pedigree: a passion for speed, competition and perfection.