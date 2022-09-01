NASCAR TV Schedule

NASCAR Cup Series

Next Race: Cook Out Southern 500

The Place: Darlington Raceway

The Date: Sunday, September 4

The Time: 6 p.m. ET

The Purse: $7,823,733

TV: USA, 5 p.m. ET

Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR (Channel 90)

Distance: 501.3 miles (367 Laps); Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 115),

Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 230), Final Stage (Ends on Lap 367)

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Next Race: Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200

The Place: Darlington Raceway

The Date: Saturday, September 3

The Time: 3 p.m. ET

The Purse: $1,208,129

TV: USA, 2:30 p.m. ET

Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR (Channel 90)

Distance: 200.8 miles (147 Laps); Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 45),

Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 90), Final Stage (Ends on Lap 147)

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series

Next Race: Kansas Lottery 200

The Place: Kansas Speedway

The Date: Friday, September 9

The Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

The Purse: $648,530

TV: FS1, 7 p.m. ET

Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR (Channel 90)

Distance: 201 miles (134 Laps); Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 30),

Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 60), Final Stage (Ends on Lap 134)

NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs get underway at ‘The Track Too Tough To Tame’

The 2022 season marks the third year the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs has opened at Darlington Raceway (2020-2022) and the competitors vying for this season’s title are ready for the challenge the Cook Out Southern 500 on September 4 (6 p.m. ET on USA Network, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) is going to bring.

2022 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Schedule Tracks Dates Darlington Raceway Sunday, September 4, 2022 Kansas Speedway Sunday, September 11, 2022 Bristol Motor Speedway Saturday, September 17, 2022 Texas Motor Speedway Sunday, September 25, 2022 Talladega Superspeedway Sunday, October 2, 2022 Charlotte ROVAL Sunday, October 9, 2022 Las Vegas Motor Speedway Sunday, October 16, 2022 Homestead-Miami Speedway Sunday, October 23, 2022 Martinsville Speedway Sunday, October 30, 2022 Phoenix Raceway Sunday, November 6, 2022

Darlington Raceway is the fourth different track to host the first race of the NASCAR Cup Series postseason. New Hampshire Motor Speedway hosted the first race of the Playoffs from 2004–2010, then Chicagoland Speedway held the first race of the Playoffs from 2011–2017 and Las Vegas Motor Speedway hosted the first event of the Playoffs from 2018-2019.

Prior to the 2020 season, Darlington Raceway had hosted just one other Playoff race, the penultimate event in the inaugural Playoffs in 2004. The race was won by seven-time series champion and former Hendrick Motorsports driver Jimmie Johnson.

The winner of the opening race of the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs has gone on to win the title that same season four times. In 2004 (inaugural Cup Playoffs), Kurt Busch won the opening race of the Playoffs at New Hampshire and went on to win the title. In 2011 (race was delayed until Monday due to rain), NASCAR Hall of Famer Tony Stewart won his first race of the season at Chicago to open the Playoffs. Stewart went on to set the record for the most wins in a Playoff run with five victories and the title – a feat Kyle Larson matched last season. In 2012, Brad Keselowski won the Playoff race at Chicagoland Speedway and went on to win the title. And in 2017, Martin Truex Jr. won the Playoff race at Chicago to open the Playoffs and went on to win the championship that same season.