Kurt Hansen Joins Speed Sport Broadcast Team

Kurt Hansen Joins Speed Sport

“So Excited to be joining the Speed Sport Team!”

“We kick it all off this week with the “Sprint Car Capital of the World”, the 61st “NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals”, presented by Casey’s.”

Check Speedsport.com for all the great happenings, starting today with Ralph Sheheen doing all his great stuff. I will be hosting the very popular “Speed Sport Live From” on Saturday at 2 PM CT, presented by “My Race Pass” and “The Big Green Egg” at the Bryan Clauson Suite Tower Observation Deck. It will also be streaming Live at Speedsport.com and all their additional Broadcast Platforms.

The Show will additionally be coming soon on Speed Sports “MavTV Show”, also enter to win great cool stuff on Speedsport.com too!

Follow Here – https://www.speedsport.com/61st-knoxville-nationals…