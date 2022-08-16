Colorado Motorsports Hall of Fame 2022 Induction Ceremony

Joe Starr
Colorado Motorsports Hall of Fame
The Class of 2022 Hall of Fame Induction

 

WE NEED ITEMS FOR OUR SILENT AUCTION!!! 

Please DONATE Items such as Racing Paraphernalia, Gift Cards, Artwork and Crafts, Jewelry, Gift Certificates for Services, Merchandise, Gift Baskets, Antiques or Collectibles, Electronics, Sporting Goods and MORE for the auction! All proceeds from the silent auction go to the Injured Racer’s Fund & Scholarship Program. Contact us if you have anything to donate — we greatly appreciate your support!

Celebrate the Heroes of Colorado Motorsports! Join us on Friday, October 14, 2022, at Infinity Park Events Center in Glendale for the 2022 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony!

The Class of 2022

Michael Lippencott

Roger “Cappy” Mason

Dick Baty

Don “Spyder” Anderson

George Willett

Jack Graham

Jeff Winter

Kent Moore

Larramie Duncan

Lee Stark

Mike Starnes

Shannon Moham

2022 Porsche Club

