Brandon Jones Avoids Last Lap Tussle

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (August 19, 2022) — Sammy Smith dominated Friday evening’s General Tire Delivers 100 at Watkins Glen International. The Kyle Busch Motorsports driver led almost every lap. Only Taylor Gray was able to challenge Smith for the lead throughout the 41-lap event on the 11-turn, 2.45-mile road course.

And neither won the race.

A chaotic restart on the last lap of the race allowed Joe Gibbs Racing driver Brandon Jones to steal the victory, giving the 25-year-old NASCAR Xfinity Series regular three wins in his four ARCA Menards Series starts in 2022.

“First road-course win ever,” Jones said. “This is really big for us. [Smith and Gray] were really tough to beat all day. At the end, we were all on top of each other, really, so it was about timing that last restart and trying to force the issue a little bit.”

A stopped car on the track with a few laps to go brought out the final caution flag of the race and set up a last-lap restart with Smith in the lead and Gray lined up beside his rival in second.

Gray, on Smith’s inside, appeared to overdrive Turn 1 after receiving a push from Jones. Gray made contact with Smith, and both drivers veered off the track, allowing Jones and eventual second-place finisher Nick Sanchez to assume the top two spots.

Jones beat Sanchez to the finish line to pick up the victory. He ran Friday evening’s ARCA Menards Series race in preparation for Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at The Glen.

“I had seen it a few times,” Jones said of a series of restarts lining up behind Smith and Gray. “[Gray] was really aggressive, so I was kind of waiting for something to happen.”

Sanchez, who took the ARCA Menards Series championship points lead from his Rev Racing teammate Rajah Caruth with a win in the most recent event at Michigan International Speedway, felt fortunate to log a second-place run at Watkins Glen.

“Days like today, we were probably a fourth- or fifth-place car and we finished second,” Sanchez said. “You want to win them, but you also have to look at points.”

Jesse Love finished third ahead of Daniel Dye in fourth. Dye, another ARCA Menards Series title contender in 2022, also felt fortunate to earn a top-five result.

“It was kind of a tough day,” Dye said. “I was learning really the whole day. But we learned and had to keep fighting.”

Smith salvaged a top-five finish with his dominant car and came home fifth.

Parker Chase, Austin Wayne Self, Gray, Dale Quarterley and Conner Jones rounded out the top 10.

Not including the scheduled race break at the midway point of the General Tire Delivers 100, the event saw four cautions; three for incidents and one for debris. The second to last yellow flag of the race, with eight laps to go, was the result of a violent crash involving Amber Balcaen and Chris Werth.

Both drivers were able to climb from their cars under their own power.

Friday evening’s race, the 13th of the ARCA Menards Series season, also served as Round 7 of the 2022 Sioux Chief Showdown. Smith entered the Watkins Glen race with a 19-point edge on Gray in that series’ standings.

 

Friday’s General Tire Delivers 100 was the first leg of a weekend doubleheader for the ARCA Menards Series. Drivers and teams face a quick turnaround, as the series is scheduled to race at the Springfield Mile at the Illinois State Fairgrounds on Sunday, Aug. 21.

Pos. Car No. Driver Sponsor, OEM Laps Diff.
1 81 Brandon Jones Menards/Amerliux Toyota 41  –
2 2 Nick Sanchez Gainbridge/Max Siegal Inc Chevrolet 41 0.6
3 20 Jesse Love* Yahoo Toyota 41 0.724
4 43 Daniel Dye* Champion Container Chevrolet 41 1.316
5 18 Sammy Smith* TMC Toyota 41 2.157
6 15 Parker Chase* Vertical Bridge Toyota 41 3.122
7 32 Austin Wayne Self AMTS/Airbox Chevrolet 41 3.706
8 17 Taylor Gray* Ford Performance/Mission 22 Ford 41 4.322
9 4 Dale Quarterley Van Dyk Recycling Solutions/Motul Chevrolet 41 4.489
10 55 Conner Jones* Jones Utilities Toyota 41 4.62
11 6 Rajah Caruth* Max Siegal Inc./Gainbridge Chevrolet 41 4.807
12 11 Stanton Barrett SBFWines.com/Horsehead Brewing Toyota 41 5.155
13 35 Greg Van Alst* CB Fabricating Chevrolet 41 6.259
14 25 Toni Breidinger* FP Movement Toyota 41 8.429
15 3 Casey Carden* Beachy Blooms/Layne Denton Band Ford 41 21.095
16 23 Connor Mosack Nic Taylor Chevrolet 38 3 Laps
17 12 Ed Pompa HyTorc/Double H Ranch Toyota 37 4 Laps
18 71 Christopher Werth Accede Mold & Tool Ford 32 9 Laps
19 30 Amber Balcaen* Icon Ford 32 9 Laps
20 6 Rita Thomason* On Target Media Ford 31 10 Laps
21 7 Dr Ed Bull Bayside Chiropractic Ford 27 14 Laps
22 73 Andy Jankowiak* Whelen Chevrolet 3 38 Laps
23 1 Zachary Tinkle* Racing for Rescues/Fast Track Racing Ford 2 39 Laps
24 48 Brad Smith Copraya Chevrolet 2 39 Laps
25 10 Tim Monroe* Universal Technical Institute Chevrolet 1 40 Laps

