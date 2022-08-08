An Opinion on The State of Motorsports

This is part of an interview he did for Hagerty Insurance.

(One Man’s Opinion)

Bob Lutz, at 90, is still smarter than everybody else.

Bob Lutz is arguably the most influential automotive big shot of our time. Inarguably, he’s the most outrageous. Lutz was a major executive at all three domestic manufacturers, as well as at BMW, where he was executive vice president when the original 3 Series was being launched. At Ford he was executive vice president and a member of the board; at Chrysler he was president and vice chairman, as well as a board member; and at GM he was vice chairman.

Any thoughts on the state of motorsports?

No, not terribly interested. It’s becoming less and less compelling and it seems it’s just not the technological proving ground that it used to be. Especially the formulas in which everybody is forced into a degree of sameness. I remember Formula 1 racing in Europe where everything was open—you could have 1.5-liter supercharged engines, or you could have 4.5-liter naturally-aspirated. So it was the naturally-aspirated crowd versus the supercharged crowd. It was interesting to see various technologies compete against each other. And we really don’t see that much anymore. You certainly don’t see it in NASCAR. Identical cars with identical technology looking for that edge somewhere, being driven by superb drivers who really know their cars, but to me watching a NASCAR race is totally devoid of any excitement.

Is it a good place for manufacturers to spend money?

Well, they keep doing it and I think sometimes its an ego trip for some marketing people and CEOs—many of the racing series are very good about the VIP invitations, they know who controls the budget, and they make sure they invite these guys and give them the VIP-suite treatment, pit passes, and make sure they have a good time at the races. If you can get the CEO who controls the budget enthusiastic about the races, and get him convinced it’s a sound use of the company’s money, then you’ve got it made. They get the decision-makers and spend lavishly on entertainment, legal or otherwise.