Bryan Hulbert – RAPID CITY, S.D. (May 8, 2022) — Sadly, the tire situation is not getting any better, and because of the continuing shortage, officials at Black Hills Speedway and the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series have made the call to cancel the National Tour event slated for Friday, May 13 and Saturday, May 14 at the South Dakota oval.

The weekend will still feature local Sprint Cars with the Northern Plains Region on Friday, May 13 at $1,200 to win, plus $200 tow money to travelers who do decide to race.

“When we were told Hoosier couldn’t get tires to Black Hills, we started trying to find some to take with us to at least have something, but there just isn’t any. Without the ability to fulfill a full order, the distributors can’t part with that much inventory at one time with what’s going on,” stated ASCS Owner, Terry Mattox.

“The track still wants to run something, so they are going to have the Northern Plains Region back on Friday. The local series carries a smaller car count, so they can get by, but expecting 25-30 cars for a National Tour show, it becomes impossible. Understand, we are not hating on Hoosier. Before everything that’s gone on, we never had an issue. Like all of us, they are in a situation that is beyond their control because of the fallout of what’s happened, and it’s not just Hoosier that is going through it.”

The next event for the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series is Friday, May 20, and Saturday, May 21, at Tri-City Speedway in Granite City, Ill.

The 2022 season will mark the 31st year of competition for the American Sprint Car Series. Spearheaded by the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network, the ASCS Nation includes Regional Tours that encompass both wing and non-wing competition.

For fans not able to attend, the series can be seen live on two platforms, with RaceOnTexas.com on FloRacing.com featuring National Tour events in tandem. Both are subscription-based sites. FloRacing.com is $20 per month, billed annually at $150 per year. RaceOnTexas.com All Access is $39.99 per month.

For other news, notes, and information on any of the tours under the ASCS banner, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com, follow on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).