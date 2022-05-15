Hunter Smith On a Roll

El Paso County Raceway
Calhan, Colorado
Saturday May 14, 2022
Hunter Smith is 3 for 3 at El Paso County
A-Class Micros – A Feature 1 (Results): 1-Libonati.E 2-Rhoades.S 3-Cox.B 4-Snelling.T 5-Harvey.E 6-Galicia.C 7-Finney.H 8-Snelling.M 9-Rhoades.B 10-Irthum.A 11-Cleavland.S 12-Ullstrom.C 13-Ullstrom.A 14-Belvill.B 15-Watters.M
IMCA Sport Mods – A Feature 1 (Results): 1-Concelman.D 2-Murphy.D 3-Jarnot.J 4-Payne.D 5-Stock.D 6-Followell.J 7-Daniels.D 8-Olson.T 9-O’Connor.C 10-Alvarez.D 11-Houchin.M
IMCA Sport Compacts – A Feature 1 (Results): 1-Worthington.S 2-O’Lear.L 3-Worthington.B 4-MacDonald.A
Dwarf Cars – A Feature 1 (Results): 1-Woods.J 2-Crist.C 3-Pihl.B 4-Weidenbacher.K 5-Shore.K 6-Sutton.A
Restricted Micros – A Feature 1 (Results): 1-Spicola.E 2-Larsen.E 3-Holbrook.R 4-Keeney.S 5-Cleaveland.S 6-Keith.A 7-Whittle.R
IMCA Stock Cars – A Feature 1 (Results): 1-Yutterman.K 2-O’Lear.C 3-Lessig.B 4-Bellm.L 5-Banks.D 6-O’Lear.R 7-Reid.P 8-Jewell.D 9-Puckett.M 10-Yutterman.Q 11-Green.A 12-Noga.J 13-Buchanan.J 14-Riese.J 15-Koehn.N 16-Oerter.P
IMCA Hobby Stocks – A Feature 1 (Results): 1-Smith.H 2-Nelson.C 3-Yutterman.J 4-Adams.C 5-Yutterman.J 6-Thompson.K 7-BANKS.J 8-Hurst.M 9-Ogden.F 10-Thornton.R 11-Rice.T 12-Cooper.S
Wingless Sprints – A Feature 1 (Results): 1-Pearce.C 2-Gossel.A 3-Mellon.J 4-Devitt.R 5-Hardman.B 6-Land.G 7-Hardman.B 8-Cox.B 9-Riggs.R
Lightning Sprints – A Feature 1 (Results): 1-Boos.J 2-Martinez.F 3-King.J 4-Fischer.C 5-Flood.J 6-Crowder.C 7-Woods.J 8-Becker.S 9-Potoker.C 10-McMillen.M 11-Rader.R 12-Estrada.S 13-Ingram.G 14-Purvis.B 15-Ullery.T