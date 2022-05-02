Hunter Smith Makes it Two in a Row at El Paso County

El Paso County Raceway

Calhan, Colorado

Saturday April 30, 2022

IMCA Stock Cars – A Feature 1 (Results): 1-Yutterman.K 2-O’Lear.C 3-Banks.D 4-Reid.P 5-O’Lear.R 6-Bellm.L 7-Oerter.P 8-Grippin.S 9-Puckett.M 10-Lessig.B 11-Green.A 12-Jewell.D 13-Riese.J 14-Yutterman.Q 15-Koehn.N 16-Buchanan.J 17-Noga.J

IMCA Hobby Stocks – A Feature 1 (Results): 1-Smith.H 2-Nelson.C 3-Cooper.S 4-Adams.C 5-Hilzer.B 6-Yutterman.J 7-Bearman.A 8-Hurst.M 9-Thompson.K 10-Hilzer.A 11-Rispin.J 12-Hill.C 13-Rice.T

Restricted 600 Micros – A Feature 1 (Results): 1-Hansen.H 2-Spicola.E 3-Whittle.R 4-Keeney.S 5-Holbrook.R 6-Cleaveland.S 7-Stark.T 8-Keith.A

A-Class 600 Micros – A Feature 1 (Results): 1-Spicola.C 2-Snelling.T 3-Finney.H 4-Rhoades.H 5-James.C 6-Rhoades.B 7-Thompson.J 8-Ullstrom.C 9-Ullstrom.A 10-Cleavland.S 11-Irthum.A 12-Stark.T 13-Snelling.M 14-Rhoades.S 15-Stolz.J 16-Galicia.C 17-Watters.M 18-Mallo.C 19-Harvey.E

Wingless Sprints – A Feature 1 (Results): 1-Pearce.C 2-Devitt.R 3-Land.G 4-Hardman.B 5-Hardman.B 6-Mellon.J 7-Riggs.R 8-Walker.T

Dwarf Cars – A Feature 1 (Results): 1-Woods.J 2-Haney.B 3-Crist.C 4-Pihl.B 5-Weidenbacher.K 6-Shore.K 7-Langren.R 8-Sutton.A 9-Taylor.W

IMCA Sport Compacts – A Feature 1 (Results): 1-Worthington.J 2-Worthington.B 3-O’Lear.L