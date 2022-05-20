Honor Speedway Cancelling “The Desert Bash”

Mother Nature Remains Undefeated Pueblo, Colorado (May 20, 2022) — Attention racers & race fans … we’ve obviously been monitoring the weather, & it is continuing to look like it’s moving this direction … current temp is 46 degrees, with the wind chill at 42 to 43 ….

They’re saying that the moisture could start around 7 & get progressively heavier.

I really hate to take the risk of not only having to call it after we get started … but also the expense of the gas/diesel to get here … and especially having everyone having to drive home in it.

That being said, I’m officially cancelling the “Desert Bash” scheduled for tonight, May 20th.

We’ll see everyone next Friday, May 27th at 7 pm for the “Desert Throwdown”, with the CAT tour attending, along with the IMCA classes.