2022 RMMRA SCHEDULE
Rocky Mountain Midget Racing Association (RMMRA)
April 16th Phillips County Raceway Holyoke, CO
May 27th Rush County Fairgrounds Raceway Lacrosse, KS
May 28th and 29th Airport Raceway Garden City, KS
(7th annual Midget Roundup)
June 18th I 76 Speedway Fort Morgan, CO
July 1st Concordia High Banks Concordia, KS
July 2nd and 3rd Belleville High Banks (Short Track) Belleville, KS
July 14th, 15th and 16th Jefferson County Speedway Fairbury, NE
(USAC, NON-POINTS)
August 12th and 13th Dodge City Raceway Park Dodge City, KS
(Non-Wing Nationals)
August 20th I 76 Speedway Fort Morgan, CO
September 17th I 76 Speedway Fort Morgan, CO
(Ken Clark Memorial)
September 24th El Paso County Raceway Calhan, CO
October 7th and 8th Dodge City Raceway Park Dodge City, KS
(RICK SHEIL CHAMPIONSHIP WEEKEND