2022 All-Star Race Format

Championship points are off the menu this weekend as Cup Series stars prepare for the 2022 NASCAR All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway.

This exhibition event has a coveted grand prize: a $1 million payout. Get set for Sunday’s All-Star Open (5:30 p.m. ET, FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) before the night’s main event (8 p.m. ET, FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) with all the info you need to know:

PLACES, EVERYBODY

Twenty drivers are locked into the All-Star Race, while the 16 drivers who haven’t earned their way in yet will compete in the All-Star Open.

The weekend starts with a 15–20-minute practice session for Open cars preceding the All-Stars’ equal session. Qualifying for the Open features a traditional single-car, single-lap run as cars go out in reverse order of the current owner points, running one round to set the lineup for their 50-lap race.

All-Star qualifying will be split into two rounds. The first round is traditional single-car, single-lap qualifying. The eight fastest drivers will then advance to the second round – where things get wild.

The eight drivers will be placed in an elimination bracket, which will feature two cars staged in adjacent pit stalls near the end of pit road. At the sound of an alert, each pit crew will perform a four-tire stop, and then at the drop of the jack, drivers will exit their pit stalls (with no speed limit) onto the track. The first car back to the start-finish line advances to the next round, and the final pairing competes for the pole.

THE FORMAT

The 16 teams competing in the All-Star Open are fighting for four spots that will advance them to the All-Star Race.

Their 50-lap race will be split into three stages of 20-20-10 laps. Each stage winner will advance to the All-Star Race in addition to the fan-vote winner. If the fan-vote winner advances through a stage win, the driver with the next highest vote count advances to the All-Star Race.

The main event is a 125-lap dash split into four stages of 25-25-25-50 laps. Break down the format here:

Stage 1 (25 laps): Stage 1 winner will start on the pole in the final stage as long as he finishes 15th or better in Stages 2 and 3.

Stage 1 winner will start on the pole in the final stage as long as he finishes 15th or better in Stages 2 and 3. Stage 2 (25 laps): Stage 2 winner starts second in the final stage as long as he finishes 15th or better in Stage 3.

Stage 2 winner starts second in the final stage as long as he finishes 15th or better in Stage 3. Special Stage Break (Pit-Stop Competition): Each team must pit and perform a four-tire stop. The team with the shortest time on pit road (pit in/pit out) wins the pit-crew award and the driver will start fourth in the final stage as long as he finishes 15th or better in Stage 3.

Each team must pit and perform a four-tire stop. The team with the shortest time on pit road (pit in/pit out) wins the pit-crew award and the driver will start fourth in the final stage as long as he finishes 15th or better in Stage 3. Stage 3 (25 laps): Stage 3 winner starts third in the final stage.

Stage 3 winner starts third in the final stage. Stage 4 (50 laps): Stage 1 winner starts first, Stage 2 winner second, Stage 3 winner third and pit-stop competition winner starts fourth. If a “natural” caution occurs between laps 15-25 of the final stage, standard race procedures will be in effect. If no “natural” caution occurs during that time, NASCAR will call an “All-Star” competition caution. Winner of Stage 4 wins the race and earns $1 million.

ALL-STAR HISTORY

– Darrell Waltrip won the first All-Star Race in 1985, which was held at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

– This is the second consecutive year the All-Star Race has been held at Texas Motor Speedway. The only other tracks to host the event are Charlotte (1985, 1987-2019), Atlanta Motor Speedway (1986) and Bristol Motor Speedway (2020).

– The 2020 All-Star Race is the only time the event was not held at a 1.5-mile track.

– Four drivers have won the All-Star Race after transferring in from the Open: Michael Waltrip (1996, final transfer), Ryan Newman (2002, won Open), Kasey Kahne (2008, fan vote) and Kyle Larson (2019, won Open).

Source: Racing Insights