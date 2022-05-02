Tickets For Colorado Motorsports Hall of Fame Go on Sale May 15

Congratulations to the Colorado Motorsports Hall of Fame Class of 2022

Tickets go on Sale May 15, 2022

All of us at Colorado Motorsports Hall of Fame want to thank you for your support this past year. We hope to see you at the 2022 Induction Ceremony. The Induction ceremonies will again be at the Infinity Park Event Center in Glendale, Colorado, on Friday October 14, 2022. Mark your calendars.

Tickets for 2022 Colorado Motorsports Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will go on sale May 15, 2022. Make your plans and purchase your tickets early to avoid the possible disappointment of missing the event.

The Class of 2023 will be announced during the Induction Ceremony

Be sure to get your nominations submitted for the Class of 2024. Deadline for nominations is February 1, 2023.

The Class of 2022 Inductees.

Don “Spyder” Anderson

Dick Baty

Laramie Duncan

Jack Graham

Shannon Moham

Kent Moore

Lee Stark

Mike Starnes

George Willett

Jeff Winter

Jerry Van Dyke Inductees

Michael Lippincott

Roger “Cappy” Mason

A. J. Agajanian Award

Rocky Mountain Porsche Club

www.coloradomotorsportshalloffame.com