Veteran Bob Harr returns to RMMRA Victory Lane

Holyoke, Colorado (April 16, 2022) — The Rocky Mountain Midget Racing Association (RMMRA) returned to Holyoke, Colorado’s fast 3/8th mile of Phillips County Raceway for the 2022 Season Opener.

The 91 of Lance Bennett jumped to the lead from the 4th starting position and set the pace for the majority of the race. Lap traffic late in the race would prove a factor for the top 3 as Bob Harr took the lead while the leaders sorted traffic with only a few laps remaining in the contest. Harr, Rauch, and Bennett rounded out the podium.

Next up, the RMMRA heads to Rush County Fairgrounds on Friday May 27th in Lacrosse, KS for the first night of Memorial Weekend triple-header so mark your calendars.

Results:

Heat 1: Lance Bennett [1], Mark Hamilton [2], Keith Rauch [5], Dustin Weland [4], Rayan Oerter [6], Camron Weishoff [5], Ashley Oerter Cleaveland [3]

Heat 2: Bob Harr [1], Rayan. Oerter [4], Mark Misegadis [6], Cory Joyner [5], Zack Merritt [3], Jim Hatley [2]

Feature: Bob Harr [3], Keith Rauch [5], Lance Bennett [4], Mark Hamilton [2], Cory Joyner [7], Ryan Oerter [1], Dustin Weland [6], Rayan Oerter [8], Mark Misegadis [12], Ashley Oerter Cleaveland [11], Jim Hatley [10], Camron Weishoff [13], Zach Merritt (DNF) [9]