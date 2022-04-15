Pre-Season Testing & Tuning at Bandimere Speedway

Get your pre-season testing done before things start getting serious with specific test days for Jr. Dragsters and big cars. Plus, our Wednesday Colorado State Patrol ‘Take it to the Track’ test & tunes are starting up again.

Jr. Testing: April 16 & 21 Big Cars: April 23 & 24

Get your cars tuned in and ready for competition.

Come make as many passes as you can from 4-9 pm with no eliminations, just fun! The first Test & Tune event is Wednesday, April 27th.

APRIL

16 Jr. Drag Racing Test

21 Jr. Drag Racing Test Night

22 Crossroads Trailer Jr. Drag Racing Series

23 Test & Tune

24 Test & Tune

27 CSP “Take it to the Track” Test Night

29 Day Test (AM) Kinsco Friday E.T. Series (PM)

30 US Recognition Saturday E.T. Series

MAY

1 US Recognition Saturday E.T. Series/Nitro Knockouts

4 CSP “Take it to the Track” Test Night

6 Kinsco Friday E.T. Series

7 Truck Invasion – Famouz Fadez & Tattz

10 Race Car Test Night

11 CSP “Take it to the Track” Test Night

13 Club Clash presented by Corvette Connection

14 Randy Coy & Son’s Denver Auto & Parts Swap Meet/Crossroads Trailer Jr. Drag Racing Series

15 US Recognition Saturday E.T. Series/Fastlane Automotive Stick Shift Series

18 CSP “Take it to the Track” Test Night

20 Day Test (AM) “Night of Fire & Thunder” Test Night (PM)

21 NAPA Auto Parts “Night of Fire & Thunder” featuring Madcap Racing Engines Fast 16/Get Biofuel Quick 16/Fineline Series/MagnaFuel Super Series/JR Race Car Titan 16/Fastlane Automotive Stick Shift Shootout Invitational/ Rocky Mountain Nostalgia AF/X

25 CSP “Take it to the Track” Test Night

27 Day Test (AM) Kinsco Friday E.T. Series/PSCA Qualifying Session (3 PM)

28 Sunoco King Street Series/VDRA/PSCA Eliminations (Domestic)

29 PFI Speed Tuner Mayhem/PSCA Import Classes/Motorcycle Challenge

30 Pepsi High School Drags/Corridor Collision Jr. Street

JUNE

1 CSP “Take it to the Track” Test Night

3 Kinsco Friday E.T. Series

4 US Recognition Saturday E.T. Series/Fastlane Automotive Stick Shift Series/Nitro Knockouts

5 Mopar at Thunder Mountain

7 Race Car Test Night 8 CSP “Take it to the Track” Test Night

10 Day Test (AM) Club Clash presented by Corvette Connection/ PSCA Qualifying Session (3 PM)

11 Crossroads Trailer Jr. Drag Racing Series/ VDRA/PSCA Eliminations (AM) Street Chaos Rockstar Roll Racing (PM)

12 Five-R Custom Trucks Truck Fest presented by Crossroads Trailer & Transwest/ATV

15 CSP “Take it to the Track” Test Night

16 LODRS Day Test

17-18 Trailer Source “Thunder on the Mountain” pres. by NAPA Auto Parts (NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series)/MagnaFuel Super Series

21 Rocky Mountain Race Week

22 CSP “Take it to the Track” Test Night

23 Jr. Drag Racing NHRA Western Conference Finals Parking/Test & Tune

24-26 Jr. Drag Racing NHRA Western Conference Finals/Summit Division 5 Championships/Jr. Shootout/Crossroads Trailer Jr. Drag Racing Series (Sun)

29 CSP “Take it to the Track” Test Night

JULY

1 Day Test (AM) “Jet Car Nationals” Test Night (PM)

2 Brakes Plus “Jet Car Nationals” featuring Madcap Racing Engines Fast 16/Get Biofuel Quick 16/Fineline Series/MagnaFuel Super Series/JR Race Car Titan 16/Corvette Connection Shootout Invitational

6 CSP “Take it to the Track” Test Night (Ladies Night)

8 Kinsco Friday E.T. Series

9 US Recognition Saturday E.T. Series/Sunoco King Street Series

15-17 Dodge Power Brokers Mile-High NHRA ——- —Nationals

22 Club Clash presented by Corvette Connection

23 Street Car Takeover

24 Painter’s Grinding Colorado Bug-In/JR Race Car Titan 16

25-27 Frank Hawley Drag Racing School

27 CSP “Take it to the Track” Test Night

29 Kinsco Friday E.T. Series

30 US Recognition Saturday E.T. Series/Fastlane Automotive Stick Shift Series/VDRA/Nostalgia Nationals

31 Fun Ford Series powered by your local Ford Stores/Nostalgia Nationals

AUGUST

3 CSP “Take it to the Track” Test Night

5 Kinsco Friday E.T. Series

6 Diesels on the Mountain

7 Madcap Racing Engines Fast 16/Get Biofuel Quick 16/Fineline Series/MagnaFuel Super Series/Crossroads Trailer Jr. Drag Racing Series

10 CSP “Take it to the Track” Test Night

12 Day Test (AM) Club Clash presented by Corvette Connection/ PSCA Qualifying Session (3 PM)

13 Sunoco King Street Series/Fastlane Automotive Stick Shift Series/VDRA/PSCA

14 KBPI Rock N Roll Car Show

17 CSP “Take it to the Track” Test Night

19 Kinsco Friday E.T. Series

20 US Recognition Saturday E.T. Series/Nitro Knockouts

21 Import Face Off

24 CSP “Take it to the Track” Test Night

26-27 Mayhem on the Mountain presented by NAPA Auto Parts/PSCA Grudge at Mile High featuring the Madcap Racing Engines Fast 16/Get Biofuel Quick 16/Fineline Series/Sunoco King Street Series/JR Race Car 7.90 Shootout

28 Crossroads Trailer Jr. Drag Racing Series

31 CSP “Take it to the Track” Test Night

SEPTEMBER

2-4 Mike’s Hard Lemonade High-Altitude Bracketnationals

7 CSP “Take it to the Track” Test Night

9 Club Clash presented by Corvette Connection

10 Crossroads Trailer Jr. Drag Racing Series/ VDRA (AM) Street Chaos Rockstar Roll Racing (PM)

11 Truck Invasion 2.0

14 CSP “Take it to the Track” Test Night

16-17 Street Outlaws No Prep Kings LIVE

21 CSP “Take it to the Track” Test Night

23 Club Clash presented by Corvette Connection

24 Dream Fest

25 Madcap Racing Engines Fast 16/Get Biofuel Quick 16/Fineline Series/MagnaFuel Super Series/Fastlane Automotive Stick Shift Series

28 CSP “Take it to the Track” Test Night

OCTOBER

1 Crossroads Trailer Jr. Drag Racing Series (AM) Import vs. Domestic (PM)

2 Metro State Top Performer (E.T.)/Sunoco King Street Series/JR Race Car Titan 16

5 CSP “Take it to the Track” Test Night

7 Club Clash presented by Corvette Connection

8 eBay Motors Fall Racing Series (1/8 Mile UNO)/Nitro Knockouts/Sunoco Shootout

9 eBay Motors Fall Racing Series (1/4 Mile UNO)/Fastlane Automotive Stick Shift Series

12 CSP “Take it to the Track” Test Night

15 eBay Motors Fall Racing Series (1/8 Mile UNO)/Metro State Top Performer (Club)

16 eBay Motors Fall Racing Series Bruce Kamada Memorial Bracket Bash (1/4 Mile UNO)

22 Halloween Spooktrackular

23 Last Blast Test & Tune (weather permitting)

29 Pure Speed