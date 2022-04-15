Pre-Season Testing & Tuning at Bandimere Speedway
Get your pre-season testing done before things start getting serious with specific test days for Jr. Dragsters and big cars. Plus, our Wednesday Colorado State Patrol ‘Take it to the Track’ test & tunes are starting up again.
Jr. Testing: April 16 & 21 Big Cars: April 23 & 24
Get your cars tuned in and ready for competition.
Come make as many passes as you can from 4-9 pm with no eliminations, just fun! The first Test & Tune event is Wednesday, April 27th.
APRIL
16 Jr. Drag Racing Test
21 Jr. Drag Racing Test Night
22 Crossroads Trailer Jr. Drag Racing Series
23 Test & Tune
24 Test & Tune
27 CSP “Take it to the Track” Test Night
29 Day Test (AM) Kinsco Friday E.T. Series (PM)
30 US Recognition Saturday E.T. Series
MAY
1 US Recognition Saturday E.T. Series/Nitro Knockouts
4 CSP “Take it to the Track” Test Night
6 Kinsco Friday E.T. Series
7 Truck Invasion – Famouz Fadez & Tattz
10 Race Car Test Night
11 CSP “Take it to the Track” Test Night
13 Club Clash presented by Corvette Connection
14 Randy Coy & Son’s Denver Auto & Parts Swap Meet/Crossroads Trailer Jr. Drag Racing Series
15 US Recognition Saturday E.T. Series/Fastlane Automotive Stick Shift Series
18 CSP “Take it to the Track” Test Night
20 Day Test (AM) “Night of Fire & Thunder” Test Night (PM)
21 NAPA Auto Parts “Night of Fire & Thunder” featuring Madcap Racing Engines Fast 16/Get Biofuel Quick 16/Fineline Series/MagnaFuel Super Series/JR Race Car Titan 16/Fastlane Automotive Stick Shift Shootout Invitational/ Rocky Mountain Nostalgia AF/X
25 CSP “Take it to the Track” Test Night
27 Day Test (AM) Kinsco Friday E.T. Series/PSCA Qualifying Session (3 PM)
28 Sunoco King Street Series/VDRA/PSCA Eliminations (Domestic)
29 PFI Speed Tuner Mayhem/PSCA Import Classes/Motorcycle Challenge
30 Pepsi High School Drags/Corridor Collision Jr. Street
JUNE
1 CSP “Take it to the Track” Test Night
3 Kinsco Friday E.T. Series
4 US Recognition Saturday E.T. Series/Fastlane Automotive Stick Shift Series/Nitro Knockouts
5 Mopar at Thunder Mountain
7 Race Car Test Night 8 CSP “Take it to the Track” Test Night
10 Day Test (AM) Club Clash presented by Corvette Connection/ PSCA Qualifying Session (3 PM)
11 Crossroads Trailer Jr. Drag Racing Series/ VDRA/PSCA Eliminations (AM) Street Chaos Rockstar Roll Racing (PM)
12 Five-R Custom Trucks Truck Fest presented by Crossroads Trailer & Transwest/ATV
15 CSP “Take it to the Track” Test Night
16 LODRS Day Test
17-18 Trailer Source “Thunder on the Mountain” pres. by NAPA Auto Parts (NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series)/MagnaFuel Super Series
21 Rocky Mountain Race Week
22 CSP “Take it to the Track” Test Night
23 Jr. Drag Racing NHRA Western Conference Finals Parking/Test & Tune
24-26 Jr. Drag Racing NHRA Western Conference Finals/Summit Division 5 Championships/Jr. Shootout/Crossroads Trailer Jr. Drag Racing Series (Sun)
29 CSP “Take it to the Track” Test Night
JULY
1 Day Test (AM) “Jet Car Nationals” Test Night (PM)
2 Brakes Plus “Jet Car Nationals” featuring Madcap Racing Engines Fast 16/Get Biofuel Quick 16/Fineline Series/MagnaFuel Super Series/JR Race Car Titan 16/Corvette Connection Shootout Invitational
6 CSP “Take it to the Track” Test Night (Ladies Night)
8 Kinsco Friday E.T. Series
9 US Recognition Saturday E.T. Series/Sunoco King Street Series
15-17 Dodge Power Brokers Mile-High NHRA ——- —Nationals
22 Club Clash presented by Corvette Connection
23 Street Car Takeover
24 Painter’s Grinding Colorado Bug-In/JR Race Car Titan 16
25-27 Frank Hawley Drag Racing School
27 CSP “Take it to the Track” Test Night
29 Kinsco Friday E.T. Series
30 US Recognition Saturday E.T. Series/Fastlane Automotive Stick Shift Series/VDRA/Nostalgia Nationals
31 Fun Ford Series powered by your local Ford Stores/Nostalgia Nationals
AUGUST
3 CSP “Take it to the Track” Test Night
5 Kinsco Friday E.T. Series
6 Diesels on the Mountain
7 Madcap Racing Engines Fast 16/Get Biofuel Quick 16/Fineline Series/MagnaFuel Super Series/Crossroads Trailer Jr. Drag Racing Series
10 CSP “Take it to the Track” Test Night
12 Day Test (AM) Club Clash presented by Corvette Connection/ PSCA Qualifying Session (3 PM)
13 Sunoco King Street Series/Fastlane Automotive Stick Shift Series/VDRA/PSCA
14 KBPI Rock N Roll Car Show
17 CSP “Take it to the Track” Test Night
19 Kinsco Friday E.T. Series
20 US Recognition Saturday E.T. Series/Nitro Knockouts
21 Import Face Off
24 CSP “Take it to the Track” Test Night
26-27 Mayhem on the Mountain presented by NAPA Auto Parts/PSCA Grudge at Mile High featuring the Madcap Racing Engines Fast 16/Get Biofuel Quick 16/Fineline Series/Sunoco King Street Series/JR Race Car 7.90 Shootout
28 Crossroads Trailer Jr. Drag Racing Series
31 CSP “Take it to the Track” Test Night
SEPTEMBER
2-4 Mike’s Hard Lemonade High-Altitude Bracketnationals
7 CSP “Take it to the Track” Test Night
9 Club Clash presented by Corvette Connection
10 Crossroads Trailer Jr. Drag Racing Series/ VDRA (AM) Street Chaos Rockstar Roll Racing (PM)
11 Truck Invasion 2.0
14 CSP “Take it to the Track” Test Night
16-17 Street Outlaws No Prep Kings LIVE
21 CSP “Take it to the Track” Test Night
23 Club Clash presented by Corvette Connection
24 Dream Fest
25 Madcap Racing Engines Fast 16/Get Biofuel Quick 16/Fineline Series/MagnaFuel Super Series/Fastlane Automotive Stick Shift Series
28 CSP “Take it to the Track” Test Night
OCTOBER
1 Crossroads Trailer Jr. Drag Racing Series (AM) Import vs. Domestic (PM)
2 Metro State Top Performer (E.T.)/Sunoco King Street Series/JR Race Car Titan 16
5 CSP “Take it to the Track” Test Night
7 Club Clash presented by Corvette Connection
8 eBay Motors Fall Racing Series (1/8 Mile UNO)/Nitro Knockouts/Sunoco Shootout
9 eBay Motors Fall Racing Series (1/4 Mile UNO)/Fastlane Automotive Stick Shift Series
12 CSP “Take it to the Track” Test Night
15 eBay Motors Fall Racing Series (1/8 Mile UNO)/Metro State Top Performer (Club)
16 eBay Motors Fall Racing Series Bruce Kamada Memorial Bracket Bash (1/4 Mile UNO)
22 Halloween Spooktrackular
23 Last Blast Test & Tune (weather permitting)
29 Pure Speed
*2022 schedule is subject to change