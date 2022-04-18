Phillips County Season Opener

Patrick Oerter and Drew Miller at the season opening race at the Phillips County Raceway. April 16, 2022. Image by Joe Starr

Holyoke, Colorado (April 16, 2022)

Phillips County Raceway

IMCA Modifieds – A Feature 1 (Results): 1-Clough.B 2-Geist.D 3-Smith.B 4-Steffens.A 5-Bussell.J 6-Quint.M 7-Wallace.R 8-Quint.T

IMCA Stock Cars – A Feature 1 (Results): 1-Meeske.L 2-Clough.K 3-Aeby.B 4-Miller.D 5-Herrick.B 6-Robb.P 7-Miller.A 8-Bellm.L

IMCA Sport Mods – A Feature 1 (Results): 1-Concelman.D 2-Donovan.P 3-Cooper.J 4-Alvarez.D 5-Michael.A

IMCA Hobby Stocks – A Feature 1 (Results): 1-Clough.T 2-Smith.H 3-Landauer.T 4-Lambertus.T 5-Gibbs.C 6-Stute.L 7-Coe.T 8-Taylor.M 9-Matson.T

Dwarfs – A Feature 1 (Results): 1-Haney.B 2-Taylor.W 3-MacEwen.C 4-Hunter.J 5-Behrman.A 6-Behrman.T 7-Degroat.R 8-Gunnels.B 9-Larson.Z 

IMCA Sport Compacts – A Feature 1 (Results): 1-Leibhart.B 2-Rosler.C

