Phillips County Season Opener

Holyoke, Colorado (April 16, 2022)
Phillips County Raceway
IMCA Modifieds – A Feature 1 (Results): 1-Clough.B 2-Geist.D 3-Smith.B 4-Steffens.A 5-Bussell.J 6-Quint.M 7-Wallace.R 8-Quint.T
IMCA Stock Cars – A Feature 1 (Results): 1-Meeske.L 2-Clough.K 3-Aeby.B 4-Miller.D 5-Herrick.B 6-Robb.P 7-Miller.A 8-Bellm.L
IMCA Sport Mods – A Feature 1 (Results): 1-Concelman.D 2-Donovan.P 3-Cooper.J 4-Alvarez.D 5-Michael.A
IMCA Hobby Stocks – A Feature 1 (Results): 1-Clough.T 2-Smith.H 3-Landauer.T 4-Lambertus.T 5-Gibbs.C 6-Stute.L 7-Coe.T 8-Taylor.M 9-Matson.T
Dwarfs – A Feature 1 (Results): 1-Haney.B 2-Taylor.W 3-MacEwen.C 4-Hunter.J 5-Behrman.A 6-Behrman.T 7-Degroat.R 8-Gunnels.B 9-Larson.Z
IMCA Sport Compacts – A Feature 1 (Results): 1-Leibhart.B 2-Rosler.C