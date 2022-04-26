Landen Lewis Wins West Series Debut at Kern County

Salute to the Oil Industry NAPA Auto Parts 150 at Kern County Raceway Park

Landen Lewis leans on mentor Ron Hornaday Jr.’s advice, wins West Series debut at Kern County

Brandon White, BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (April 24, 2022) – Landen Lewis is quickly making a name for himself.

Less than a year after winning in just his second ARCA Menards Series appearance at the DuQuoin State Fairgrounds in Illinois, Lewis managed to take home a checkered flag in his ARCA Menards Series West debut Saturday evening in the Salute to the Oil Industry NAPA Auto Parts 150 at Kern County Raceway Park in Bakersfield, California.

Although Kern County is more than 2,500 miles away from his hometown of Ocean Isle Beach, North Carolina, Lewis quickly took a liking to the half-mile facility during the weekend and is eager to make more trips to the West Coast following his victory.

“I’m kind of speechless at the moment,” Lewis said in Victory Lane. “This place is pretty freaking awesome, and I’m definitely going to be making a trip back while also running on the West tour some more.”

Lewis had plenty of West Coast expertise to lean on at Kern County in the form of his mentor Ron Hornaday Jr., whose long list of accomplishments include four NASCAR Camping World Truck Series titles and two NASCAR Southwest Tour titles.

Mastering the restarts, which was a staple of Hornaday’s driving style, was pivotal toward Lewis coming away victorious. He ran down Jake Drew for the lead shortly after the halfway break before successfully holding him off during the final restart of the night.

Drew was confident Saturday would finally be the night that saw him breakthrough for his first West Series win. While the second-place run was disappointing to him, Drew took solace over fortifying his small advantage in the point standings.

“P2 Drew has been the nickname for a while,” Drew said. “We had a good car, but it seems like whenever someone from out of town shows up, that’s who we have to fight with. That’s what competition is for, and it was still a good points night in general.”

Drew added that his strong run at Kern County only gives him more confidence in the ability of his team to win the West title after narrowly missing out in 2021. Despite this, he still intends to be in the same position Lewis occupied on Saturday evening.

Lewis, who was greeted with a kiss by Hornaday in Victory Lane, never once doubted that he would be a contender at Kern County and was thrilled to reward Cook Racing Technologies with their first victory as an organization.

“I was confident yesterday when we walked in the gate,” Lewis said. “Bruce Cook and the guys brought me a fast piece, and when we unloaded, I knew we had a car for the race. This wouldn’t be possible without Bruce Cook and the guys. They make this whole deal possible.”

Cole Moore came home in the third position with Tanner Reif building off his first career victory at Irwindale Speedway last month by finishing fourth. Paul Pedroncelli Jr., who earned the General Tire Pole on Saturday evening, completed the top five.

A delayed broadcast of the Salute to the Oil Industry NAPA Auto Parts 150 will be shown on USA Network on Friday, April 29, at 1 p.m. ET.

The ARCA Menards Series West season continues June 4 with a trip to Portland International Raceway in Portland, Oregon. That race will be streamed live on FloRacing

Race results

Pos. Car No. Driver Sponsor, OEM Laps Diff. 1 42 Landen Lewis * 19th Green/MMI Services Chevrolet 150 – 2 6 Jake Drew Irwindale Speedway/Stilo USA/Offset Sport Ford 150 0.899 3 99 Cole Moore JM Environmental Chevrolet 150 3.033 4 9 Tanner Reif * Vegas Fastener Manufacturing Ford 150 3.133 5 33 Paul Pedroncelli Jr Select Mobile Bottlers Toyota 150 4.59 6 13 Todd Souza Central Coast Cabinets Ford 150 5.071 7 50 Trevor Huddleston High Point Racing/YouRaceLA Ford 150 5.452 8 16 Austin Herzog * NAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet 150 12.406 9 7 Takuma Koga Yamada Infra Toyota 150 14.302 10 17 Amber Slagle * MMI Serivces Chevrolet 150 16.401 11 11 Nick Joanides Stoney’s Roadhouse/Blue Valor Whiskey Chevrolet 149 1 Lap 12 88 Bridget Burgess HMH Construction Chevrolet 149 1 Lap 13 4 Sebastian Arias * Brady IFS/Rubbermaid/Betco Toyota 149 1 Lap 14 12 Kyle Keller * Third3ye/Battle Born Racing Chevrolet 148 2 Laps 15 39 Andrew Tuttle * Gearhead Coffee/Coastline Equip Chevrolet 144 6 Laps 16 77 Tripp Gaylord * Jan’s Services Toyota 123 27 Laps 17 54 Joey Iest Richwood Meats/Basila Farms Ford 103 47 Laps 18 31 Paul Pedroncelli Rancho Victoria Weddings Chevrolet 2 148 Laps

CONTINGENCY AWARDS:

BOUNTY ROOKIE CHALLENGE AWARD: Landon Lewis *

GENERAL TIRE POLE AWARD: Paul Pedroncelli Jr.,a

GENERAL TIRE WINNING TEAM: Landon Lewis *

K&N FILTERS HARD CHARGER AWARD: Cole Moore

RICHMOND HALFWAY LEADER AWARD: Jake Drew

SPRECHER LAP LEADER AWARD: Paul Pedroncelli Jr.

REESE’S SWEET MOVE OF THE RACE: Landon Lewis *