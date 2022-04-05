Does Facebook owe you money?

Small advertisers win class-action status in lawsuit against Facebook. The tech giant has (AGAIN!) been accused of overinflating ad reach.

Katie Hicks reported on the Morning Brew website that a federal judge ruled a lawsuit against the tech giant for deceiving advertisers over its “potential reach” tool can proceed as a class action. The decision allows millions of individuals and businesses who have purchased ads on Facebook or Instagram since August 15, 2014, to sue together.

Beefing up the numbers: The lawsuit began in 2018 when advertisers accused Facebook of inflating the number of potential viewers an ad would get by as much as 400%—and price accordingly, per CNN.