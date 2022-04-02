Anderson Leads Start to Finish at Creek County

Brandon Anderson Leads It All With ASCS Sooner At Creek County Speedway

Bryan Hulbert – SAPULPA, Okla. (April 1, 2022) Just 17 days off the anniversary of his first career victory with the American Bank of Oklahoma ASCS Sooner Region presented by Smiley’s Racing Products, Glenpool’s Brandon Anderson returned to Victory Lane at Creek County Speedway on Friday night.

Getting the point from Sean McClelland on the opening lap, Anderson survived numerous restarts and challenges for his fourth career victory ASCS Sooner Region score right as the rain began to fall.

Under fire following a late-race restart, a small mistake by third running Ryan Timms opened the door for Dylan Westbrook to take the position and carried momentum into turns one and two to take second from McClelland. A final caution with two laps to run, Anderson, Westbrook, and Timms all battled into the last two turns with the No. 55b holding on by 0.353-seconds.

Dylan Westbrook crossed second with Ryan Timms third. 0.565-seconds separated the top three at the finish. Working from 10th, Blake Hahn took fourth on the final lap, moving Sean McClelland to fifth.

Slater Helt was sixth, with Chance Morton fighting from 17th to seventh. Alex Sewell made it to eight from 16th, while Matt Covington recovered from an early race spin to finish ninth. Jeffrey Newell made up the top ten.

The American Bank of Oklahoma ASCS Sooner Region presented by Smiley’s Racing Products races next at 81-Speedway in Park City, Kan., on Saturday, April 2. Gates at 5:00 P.M. with racing at 7:00 P.M. (CDT). Tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for Senior and Miliary, and free for Kids 10 and under. The track is located at 7700 N Broadway in Park City, Kan. More information can be found online at https://www.81speedway.com

The 2022 season will mark the 31st year of competition for the American Sprint Car Series. Spearheaded by the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network, the ASCS Nation includes 11 Regional Tours encompassing both wing and non-wing competition.

For other news, notes, and information on any of the tours under the ASCS banner, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com , follow on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).

Race Results:

ASCS Sooner Region

Creek County Speedway (Sapulpa, Okla.)

Friday, April 1, 2022

Car Count: 27

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 55B-Brandon Anderson[2]; 2. 95-Matt Covington[3]; 3. 2J-Zach Blurton[1]; 4. 2B-Brett Becker[4]; 5. 47X-Dylan Westbrook[8]; 6. 7M-Chance Morton[5]; 7. 8M-Kade Morton[6]; 8. 7F-Noah Harris[9]; 9. 22M-Rees Moran[7]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 23-Seth Bergman[1]; 2. 2-Chase Porter[4]; 3. 1-Sean McClelland[6]; 4. 31-Casey Wills[2]; 5. 71-Bradyn Baker[8]; 6. 8-Alex Sewell[5]; 7. 50Z-Zach Chappell[7]; 8. 10P-Dylan Postier[3]; 9. 5$-Danny Smith[9]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 22S-Slater Helt[2]; 2. 5T-Ryan Timms[1]; 3. 52-Blake Hahn[3]; 4. 12-Jeffrey Newell[4]; 5. 45X-Kyler Johnson[7]; 6. 96S-Brandon Sampson[6]; 7. 91-Justin Fine[5]; 8. 26M-Fred Mattox[9]; 9. 90-Lance Norick[8]

B-Main (12 Laps): 1. 31-Casey Wills[1]; 2. 8-Alex Sewell[4]; 3. 7M-Chance Morton[3]; 4. 8M-Kade Morton[6]; 5. 50Z-Zach Chappell[5]; 6. 7F-Noah Harris[7]; 7. 22M-Rees Moran[13]; 8. 10P-Dylan Postier[11]; 9. 96S-Brandon Sampson[2]; 10. 91-Justin Fine[9]; 11. 90-Lance Norick[12]; 12. 26M-Fred Mattox[8]; 13. 5$-Danny Smith[10]

A-Main (25 Laps): 1. 55B-Brandon Anderson[2]; 2. 47X-Dylan Westbrook[5]; 3. 5T-Ryan Timms[6]; 4. 52-Blake Hahn[10]; 5. 1-Sean McClelland[1]; 6. 22S-Slater Helt[3]; 7. 7M-Chance Morton[17]; 8. 8-Alex Sewell[16]; 9. 95-Matt Covington[7]; 10. 12-Jeffrey Newell[14]; 11. 50Z-Zach Chappell[19]; 12. 2-Chase Porter[4]; 13. 2B-Brett Becker[13]; 14. 71-Bradyn Baker[9]; 15. 8M-Kade Morton[18]; 16. 2J-Zach Blurton[11]; 17. 23-Seth Bergman[8]; 18. 7F-Noah Harris[20]; 19. 31-Casey Wills[15]; 20. 45X-Kyler Johnson[12]