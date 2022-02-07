Thorn Tops All-Star Showdown

Derek Thorn, Dylan Cappello, and Travis Thirkettle Score All-Star Showdown Victories

Peltier hits wall while leading

Bakersfield, CA – Derek Thorn made it 10 wins-in-a-row in SPEARS SRL Southwest Tour Series competition, after crossing the finish line first in Saturday night’s “All-Star Showdown 200” from Irwindale Speedway. Thorn battled back and forth with Preston Peltier over the first 100-laps, leading at the break. Peltier regained the lead after the 100-lap mark but got loose in Turn #3 on lap 125 and hit the wall, eliminating him from competition. Thorn was able to lead the remaining 75 laps to score the $25,000 win and earn career SRL victory #59.

Peltier earned the PFC Brakes “Zero Drag Fast Time Award” over the 33-car SPEARS SRL Southwest Tour Series field. The Brighton, CO driver led the first 15 laps before Thorn nosed ahead on lap 16. Peltier was back to the front a lap later. The field raced to a lap 41 Competition Caution with Dan Holtz, Jeremy Doss and Logan Bearden rounding out the top-five. The restart found Doss up to third in the preferred outside line, but Peltier and Thorn separated themselves in their own private duel. A caution on lap 52 for Dennis Rock found Jace Hansen up to third after the restart. Peltier and Thorn resumed their battle, with Thorn able to move under Peltier on lap 63, after slight contact off Turn 4.

The field raced to the lap 100 break, with Peltier applying pressure to Thorn for a large portion of the run. As the caution waved, Thorn led Peltier, Doss, Hansen and Cale Kanke. Owen Riddle led the second ten after starting 20th, with Jacob Gomes, Buddy Shepherd, Tyler Tanner and Dan Holtz the top-10.

The restart found Peltier battle to the front from the less preferable inside groove by lap 102, before a caution for Andre Prescott the following lap. The restart found Riddle moving to third before a John Moore spin on lap 110 gave Hansen the spot back following the ensuing restart. Another quick caution on lap 119 for Cody Dempster saw Riddle back to third with Peltier leading by three car lengths over Thorn.

The race turned on lap 125, as Peltier got loose entering Turn #3. His rear end slid out and he contacted the wall ending his strong night. Thorn was able to move on after the incident and lead the final 75 laps to score the rich victory. 2021 Summer Showdown winner Owen chased him home to finish second while Logan Bearden had his best SRL run in third. Cale Kanke closed on the bumper of Bearden, but had to settle for fourth, with Jeremy Doss completing the top-five.

The Spears Pro Late Models presented by Sigma Performance Services found Dylan Cappello score the Fast Time and lead every lap of the event. The first 50 laps were marked by three quick cautions, but Cappello was able to keep Trevor Huddleston at bay, as he nipped at Cappello’s tail pipe. After the halfway break, the second half of the event was caution plagued, as all 37 Pro Late Models were on track on lap 50. Cappello was able to maintain the lead through the cautions, but it was Seth Wise on the move as he battled by Jeffery Peterson and then Trevor Huddleston to take the second position on lap 90. Unfortunately for Wise, he clipped the wall and had to survive with only 10 to go. Jake Bollman drove a steady race and when the Red came out on lap 96, he was able to take advantage of the outside line and move past both Huddleston and them Wise.

It was Cappello’s first win in the Pro Late Model, as the team struggle to find speed in their new car. This victory serves notice to the other teams that Cappello will be formidable whenever he shows up on the series schedule. Cappello Led Jake Bollman, Seth Wise, Trevor Huddleston and Jefferey Peterson.

The SPEARS Modified Series had their second race of the season, after opening at Havasu 95 Speedway. Andrew Anderson earned the PFC Brakes “Zero Drag Fast Time Award” over the 21-car field. After a complete restart, Anderson jumped to a quick lead, as fellow front row started Nick Gibson began to fall back. Opening race winner Jaron Giannini moved to second and Travis Thirkettle came from fifth to third to make a three-car battle for the lead. Giannini took advantage of a lap 18 caution to steel the lead after a side-by-side battle. Another quick caution on lap 20 found Giannini holding the lead on the restart. It took Thirkettle only five laps to wrestle the runner-up position from Anderson and take up pursuit of Giannini. On lap 31, Thirkettle reached the back bumper of Giannini to apply pressure. On lap 34, Thirkettle made the move and confiscated the front spot from Giannini.

The Irwindale Speedway ace then slowly pulled away over the remaining caution-free laps to score the $5,000 win. Giannini held on to second with Anderson in third. Former series champion Jim Mardis drove his #51 Modified through the field from 11thstarting to claim fourth. Travis McCullough drove a steady race to complete the top-five.

Super Late Model Results:

Derek Thorn, 2. Owen Riddle, 3. Logan Bearden, 4. Cale Kanke, 5. Jeremy Doss, 6. Dan Holtz, 7. Jace Hansen, 8. Jacob Gomes, 9. Riley Herbst, 10. Trevor Huddleston, 11. Chris Davidson, 12. Jeff Bischofberger, 13. Andy Allen, 14. Trevor Cristiani, 15. Cody Dempster, 16. Austin Herzog*, 17. John Moore, 18. Jordan Riddick*, 19. Austin Thom*, 20. Zach Telford*, 21. Jake Finch, 22. Blaine Rocha, 23. Buddy Shepherd, 24. Tyler Tanner, 25. Kole Raz, 26. Scott Sanchez, 27. Mark Neff*, 28. Preston Peltier, 29. Dustin Ash, 30. Andre Prescott, 31. Chris Clyne, 32. Dennis Rock, DNS. Dylan Lupton

* Rookie-of-the-Year Contender

Pro Late Model Results:

Dylan Cappello, 2. Jake Bollman, 3. Seth Wise, 4. Trevor Huddleston, 5. Jefferey Peterson, 6. Tyler Reif, 7. Kyle Keller, 8. Bradley Erickson, 9. Logan Zampa, 10. Frankie Muniz, 11. Blaine Rocha, 12. Ethan Nascimento, 13. Sam Solari, 14. Travis McCullough, 15. Mathew Meech, 16. Christian Bazen, 17. Sheldon Cooper, 18. Darrel Herzog, 19. Tanner Reif, 20. Kevin Furden, 21. Sean Woodside, 22. Mike Weimann, 23. Toni McCray, 24. Parker Malone, 25. Aden Daniels, 26. John Sereika, 27. Ryan Schartau, 28. Kyle Meyer, 29. Dylan Zampa, 30. Hans Beeler, 31. Kyle Gottula, 32. Mike Beeler, 33. Ethan Cheek, 34. Jason Gilbert, 35. Joey Iest, 36. Cody Kiemele, 37. Dominic Lopez

SPEARS Modified Series Results:

Travis Thirkettle, 2. Jaron Giannini*, 3. Andrew Anderson, 4. Jim Mardis, 5. Travis McCullough, 6. William Guevara, 7. Chris Dalton, 8. Jimmy Sloan*, 9. Brice Bonnett, 10. Kyle Jacks*, 11. Nick Gibson, 12. Ian Elliott, 13. Sam Jacks, 14. Jeff Longman, 15. Dominic Adams*, 16. Stephen Brucker*, 17. Kevin Vossen, 18. Noah Morris*, 19. Holly Clark*, 20. Ray Mros*, 21. Jerry Toporek

*Rookie-of-the-Year Contender