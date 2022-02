NASCAR TV Schedule February 25- 27

NASCAR this weekend

Friday, Feb. 25

10 a.m., IMSA Auto Racing: Michelin Pilot Challenge (tape delay), USA/NBC Sports App

Noon, NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour at New Smyrna Speedway (tape delay), USA/NBC Sports App

1 p.m., ARCA Menards Series East at New Smyrna Speedway (tape delay), USA/NBC Sports App

6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1

Saturday, Feb. 26

10 a.m., NASCAR Presents Beyond the Wheel, FS1

Noon, NASCAR Xfinity Series practice/qualifying, FS1

1:30 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub Weekend Edition, FS1

2 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series practice/qualifying, FS1

4 p.m. NASCAR Raceday: Xfinity Series Fontana, FS1

5 p.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series Production Alliance 300, FS1

On MRN

2 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series practice/qualifying

4:30 p.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series Production Alliance 300

Sunday, Feb. 27

12:30 a.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series Production Alliance 300 (re-air), FS1

2:30 a.m., NASCAR Cup Series qualifying (re-air), FS1

5:30 a.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series Production Alliance 300 (re-air), FS2

7:30 a.m., NASCAR Presents This Racing Life, FS1

8 a.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series Production Alliance 300 (re-air), FS1

2 p.m., NASCAR RaceDay: Fontana, FS1

3 p.m., NASCAR RaceDay: Fontana, FOX

3:30 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series Wise Power 400, FOX