Lawson Tops I-76 Speedway Enduro

Three first time winner at I-76 Speedway

Lawson narrows Sabo’s point lead to just 3 points

Ft Morgan, Colorado (February 13, 2022) — On a bright and sunny Sunday afternoon the I-76 Speedway ran the fourth event in the five race Colorado Winter Series. Cliff Lawson won the 100 lap enduro moving him to just 3 points behind current points leader Mike Sabo. Sabo is the 2021 Thunder Stock champion at I-76 Speedway. The Winter Season Championship will come down the final race of the Winter Series to be run on Sunday March 6. 2022.

In Sunday’s Hobby Stock Sam Pastula finally score that elusive first I-76 Feature win. Joining Sam in the winner circle for their first-time feature win were, Cheyenne Wyoming’s Johnny Renfro in the Sports Compacts and Littleton’s Cameron Misegades in the Rocky Mountain Dwarf Cars.

Hobby Stock

1 81 Sam Pastula

2 4 Cody Allen

3 1 Doug Fornstrom

4 99X Chad Nelson

5 83 Clint Adams

6 711 Zach Fornstrom

7 7L Mark Lawson

8 14 Ben Hendricks

9 7 Brayden, Hilzer

10 42 Brandon McCormich

11 91 Doug Beaman

Sport Compact

1 73 Johnathen Renfro

2 03W Greg Peconi

Stock Car

1 73 Layne Bellm

2 19T Tucker Shaver

3 711 Billy Aeby

4 17S Zach Scheitzer

Mini Mods

1 73s Silas Speicher

2 8s Kamryn Smith

3 88 Austin Loomis

4 42 Ryker Evans

5 75 Nick Rohleder

6 73N Noah Speicher

RMDCRA

1 85 Cameron Misegades

2 3R Ben Hiest

3 33 Danny Concelman

4 16R Jaime Trengrove

5 27AZ Rusty DeGrote

6 19C Cal Swenson

ENDURO

1 9L Cliff Lawson

2 11 Mike Sabo

3 171 Becky Dechant

4 7 Todd Brotemarkle

5 88 Mike McCarrick

6 91 Doug Beaman

7 7L Cliff Lawson

8 83 Rick McCarrick

9 71 Lisa Timurlea

10 36 Jim Lawson

11 4 Cody Allen

12 1 Doug Fornstrom

270 Micro

1 9 Jake Beauchamp

600 Micro

1 3R Hunter Rhoades

2 23R Slylar Rhoades