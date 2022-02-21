Flud, Lucas, and Tyre Take Season Opening Wins At Superbowl Speedway

Bryan Hulbert – GREENVILLE, Texas (February 19, 2022) With a field of 109 entries on hand, the Lucas Oil National Open Wheel 600 Series presented by Hi-Plains Building Division kicked off their 2022 season on Saturday night with A-Class, Non-Wing, and Restricted on track.

Earning his first career victory in A-Class competition, Jacob Lucas led from start to finish. Working through slower traffic during the final five laps, Lucas lost over a second on his advantage but would still hit the checkered flag with 0.915-seconds to spare.

Battling into second on Lap 14, Frank Flud held the position to the end with Johnny Boland in third. Ryder Laplante and tenth starting, Brecken Reese, completed the top five.

Going to Victory Lane in Non-Wing competition in 2020 at Superbowl, Oklahoma’s Frank Flud made a repeat trip in the One Way Chassis No. 81. Chasing Battarbees through the closing laps, Flud worked by Karter on Lap 14, then Karson on Lap 18 for his 52nd career victory in wingless competition.

Karson Battarbee held on for second with Karter third. Austin Saunders worked to fourth from 11th, with Anton Hernandez charging through the field after spinning while leading on Lap 2 to complete the top five.

Three leaders through the Restricted A-Feature, the first nine revolutions were dominated by Lawton’s Brody Brown. Caution allowing Jaxton Wiggs to muscle his way into the lead through turns three and four, Wiggs held pace on the field until Lap 16. Moving up half a car width on the track, Midlothian racer Tori Tyer tracked down the No. 71.

Caution coming to the checkered flag, Tyre held her own through the green, white, checkered finish for her first career NOW600 National Tour triumph. Jaxton Wiggs was second, followed by Carson Bolden, Jett Nunley, and Landon Graham to complete the top five.

Racing at Superbowl Speedway continues on Sunday, February 20, 2022, with the field going green at 3:00 P.M. (CT). Pit Passes are $35 per class. Grandstand tickets are $12, $10 for Youth (7-11) and Seniors (65+), with Kids six and under free. Superbowl Speedway is located at 437 FM1903 in Greenville, Texas. Information on the track can be found at https://www.superbowlspeedway.com or by calling (903) 883-2504.

Fans not able to attend can see every lap live on https://www.now600.tv

To keep on everything happening with the National Open Wheel 600 Series, from the National Tour to Regional and Weekly racing lineups, log onto http://www.now600series.com and make sure to follow the tour on Facebook and Twitter (@NOW600Series).

Race Results:

Lucas Oil NOW600 National

Superbowl Speedway (Greenville, Texas)

Saturday, February 19, 2022

Entry Count: 109

Winged A-Class

A-Main (20 Laps): 1. 57-Jacob Lucas[2]; 2. 81-Frank Flud[6]; 3. 1V-Johnny Boland[3]; 4. 88R-Ryder Laplante[1]; 5. 20Q-Brecken Reese[10]; 6. 3C-Chase Brewer[4]; 7. 110-Karter Battarbee[15]; 8. 82-Austin Saunders[14]; 9. 22-Gerald Ray[12]; 10. 83W-Brant Woods[13]; 11. 3T-Caiden Mitchell[5]; 12. 57T-Kyle Thompson[16]; 13. 22M-Sammy McNabb[20]; 14. 21-Keegan Osantowski[8]; 15. 67J-JJ Loss[17]; 16. 1X-Brady Ross[7]; 17. 38-Riley Osantowski[19]; 18. 11D-Dominic White[9]; 19. 38K-Karson Battarbee[18]; 20. 71-Jaxton Wiggs[11]

B-Main 1 (12 Laps): 1. 110-Karter Battarbee[1]; 2. 67J-JJ Loss[3]; 3. 38-Riley Osantowski[2]; 4. 78-Ethan Ayars[13]; 5. 19J-Justin Robison[4]; 6. 10N-Lonnie Nunley[8]; 7. B2-Carson Bolden[5]; 8. 14G-Madelyn Gjerness[7]; 9. 90-Bobby Wofford Jr[9]; 10. 43K-Kevin Johnson[12]; 11. 19G-Bubba Gatewood[6]; 12. 12E-Jacob Ewing[10]; 13. 45-Bradley Cox[11]; 14. 41-Chuck Dunlap[14]

B-Main 2 (12 Laps): 1. 57T-Kyle Thompson[1]; 2. 38K-Karson Battarbee[2]; 3. 22M-Sammy McNabb[8]; 4. 60-Earl McDoulett Jr[3]; 5. 72-Alex Karpowicz[10]; 6. 15-Brody Brown[13]; 7. 13C-William Conner[4]; 8. 27T-Timothy Watson III[5]; 9. 95-Deuce Chamberlain[11]; 10. 78C-Chance Cody[12]; 11. 66-Jayden Clay[6]; 12. 55X-Connor Chamberlain[7]; 13. 357-Bryce Redenbaugh[9]; 14. 2J-Jake Jackson[14]

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 1V-Johnny Boland[2]; 2. 88R-Ryder Laplante[3]; 3. 11D-Dominic White[6]; 4. 57T-Kyle Thompson[5]; 5. 14G-Madelyn Gjerness[1]; 6. 66-Jayden Clay[7]; 7. 90-Bobby Wofford Jr[8]; 8. 12E-Jacob Ewing[4]; 9. 2J-Jake Jackson[9]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 81-Frank Flud[4]; 2. 20Q-Brecken Reese[2]; 3. 38-Riley Osantowski[1]; 4. 110-Karter Battarbee[3]; 5. 67J-JJ Loss[8]; 6. 22M-Sammy McNabb[5]; 7. 45-Bradley Cox[6]; 8. 78C-Chance Cody[7]; 9. 41-Chuck Dunlap[9]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 3T-Caiden Mitchell[3]; 2. 71-Jaxton Wiggs[2]; 3. 83W-Brant Woods[5]; 4. 19J-Justin Robison[1]; 5. 60-Earl McDoulett Jr[4]; 6. B2-Carson Bolden[8]; 7. 72-Alex Karpowicz[7]; 8. 15-Brody Brown[6]

Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 3C-Chase Brewer[3]; 2. 22-Gerald Ray[2]; 3. 21-Keegan Osantowski[4]; 4. 13C-William Conner[1]; 5. 19G-Bubba Gatewood[5]; 6. 55X-Connor Chamberlain[6]; 7. 95-Deuce Chamberlain[7]; 8. 43K-Kevin Johnson[8]

Heat 5 (8 Laps): 1. 57-Jacob Lucas[2]; 2. 1X-Brady Ross[3]; 3. 38K-Karson Battarbee[1]; 4. 82-Austin Saunders[4]; 5. 27T-Timothy Watson III[5]; 6. 10N-Lonnie Nunley[6]; 7. 357-Bryce Redenbaugh[8]; 8. 78-Ethan Ayars[7]

Qualifying 1 (3 Laps): 1. 12E-Jacob Ewing, 14.307[7]; 2. 88R-Ryder Laplante, 14.438[4]; 3. 1V-Johnny Boland, 14.504[5]; 4. 14G-Madelyn Gjerness, 14.540[9]; 5. 57T-Kyle Thompson, 14.658[8]; 6. 11D-Dominic White, 14.715[6]; 7. 66-Jayden Clay, 15.704[3]; 8. 90-Bobby Wofford Jr, 16.919[1]; 9. 2J-Jake Jackson, 16.919[2]

Qualifying 2 (3 Laps): 1. 81-Frank Flud, 14.177[5]; 2. 110-Karter Battarbee, 14.272[3]; 3. 20Q-Brecken Reese, 14.337[8]; 4. 38-Riley Osantowski, 14.461[1]; 5. 22M-Sammy McNabb, 14.507[4]; 6. 45-Bradley Cox, 14.921[6]; 7. 78C-Chance Cody, 15.270[2]; 8. 41-Chuck Dunlap, 15.270[7]

Qualifying 3 (3 Laps): 1. 60-Earl McDoulett Jr, 14.378[5]; 2. 3T-Caiden Mitchell, 14.414[4]; 3. 71-Jaxton Wiggs, 14.481[8]; 4. 19J-Justin Robison, 14.620[1]; 5. 83W-Brant Woods, 14.655[3]; 6. 15-Brody Brown, 14.741[9]; 7. 72-Alex Karpowicz, 14.930[7]; 8. B2-Carson Bolden, 14.930[6]; 9. 67J-JJ Loss, 14.930[2]

Qualifying 4 (3 Laps): 1. 21-Keegan Osantowski, 14.220[1]; 2. 3C-Chase Brewer, 14.268[6]; 3. 22-Gerald Ray, 14.436[8]; 4. 13C-William Conner, 14.546[4]; 5. 43K-Kevin Johnson, 14.836[3]; 6. 55X-Connor Chamberlain, 14.838[2]; 7. 19G-Bubba Gatewood, 14.896[5]; 8. 95-Deuce Chamberlain, 14.983[7]

Qualifying 5 (3 Laps): 1. 82-Austin Saunders, 14.210[5]; 2. 1X-Brady Ross, 14.223[1]; 3. 57-Jacob Lucas, 14.365[3]; 4. 38K-Karson Battarbee, 14.468[4]; 5. 27T-Timothy Watson III, 14.469[2]; 6. 10N-Lonnie Nunley, 14.516[8]; 7. 78-Ethan Ayars, 14.567[6]; 8. 357-Bryce Redenbaugh, 14.822[7]

Stock Non-Wing

A-Main (20 Laps): 1. 81-Frank Flud[6]; 2. 38K-Karson Battarbee[2]; 3. 110-Karter Battarbee[8]; 4. 82-Austin Saunders[11]; 5. 25-Anton Hernandez[1]; 6. 3C-Chase Brewer[20]; 7. 67J-JJ Loss[15]; 8. 1V-Johnny Boland[7]; 9. 27T-Timothy Watson III[17]; 10. 17G-Isaiah Garcia[9]; 11. 83W-Brant Woods[12]; 12. 3T-Caiden Mitchell[16]; 13. 1X-Brady Ross[10]; 14. 88R-Ryder Laplante[3]; 15. 23K-Jordan Kluver[19]; 16. 78-Ethan Ayars[18]; 17. 57-Jacob Lucas[4]; 18. 2L-Christopher Larson[5]; 19. 60-Earl McDoulett Jr[13]; 20. 19-Justin Robison[14]

B-Main 1 (12 Laps): 1. 67J-JJ Loss[1]; 2. 27T-Timothy Watson III[5]; 3. 23K-Jordan Kluver[10]; 4. 99-Chris Russell[3]; 5. 91-Bash Ferguson[2]; 6. 13C-William Conner[13]; 7. 9T-Tanner Holwerda[6]; 8. 10N-Lonnie Nunley[8]; 9. 55X-Connor Chamberlain[9]; 10. 19G-Bubba Gatewood[12]; 11. 357-Bryce Redenbaugh[4]; 12. 7R-Cody Kokes[7]; 13. 92-Tim Ferguson[11]; 14. 777-Mikee Brunker[14]; 15. 51K-Kaimron Schoonover[15]

B-Main 2 (12 Laps): 1. 3T-Caiden Mitchell[2]; 2. 78-Ethan Ayars[3]; 3. 3C-Chase Brewer[11]; 4. 45-Bradley Cox[1]; 5. 38-Riley Osantowski[10]; 6. 21-Keegan Osantowski[5]; 7. 72-Alex Karpowicz[4]; 8. 11M-Lawrence Mann Jr[9]; 9. 57T-Kyle Thompson[12]; 10. 10-Matt Ebarb[6]; 11. 78C-Chance Cody[13]; 12. 90-Bobby Wofford Jr[8]; 13. 21W-Jeremy Wickham[7]; 14. 41-Chuck Dunlap[14]; 15. 01-Weldon Buford[15]

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 38K-Karson Battarbee[2]; 2. 2L-Christopher Larson[4]; 3. 3T-Caiden Mitchell[1]; 4. 67J-JJ Loss[3]; 5. 78-Ethan Ayars[6]; 6. 10N-Lonnie Nunley[5]; 7. 11M-Lawrence Mann Jr[8]; 8. 13C-William Conner[7]; 9. 41-Chuck Dunlap[9]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 25-Anton Hernandez[2]; 2. 1V-Johnny Boland[3]; 3. 110-Karter Battarbee[4]; 4. 357-Bryce Redenbaugh[1]; 5. 10-Matt Ebarb[5]; 6. 27T-Timothy Watson III[8]; 7. 23K-Jordan Kluver[7]; 8. 92-Tim Ferguson[9]; 9. 51K-Kaimron Schoonover[6]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 81-Frank Flud[4]; 2. 82-Austin Saunders[2]; 3. 83W-Brant Woods[3]; 4. 21-Keegan Osantowski[1]; 5. 9T-Tanner Holwerda[5]; 6. 7R-Cody Kokes[7]; 7. 55X-Connor Chamberlain[8]; 8. 78C-Chance Cody[6]; 9. 777-Mikee Brunker[9]

Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 17G-Isaiah Garcia[1]; 2. 57-Jacob Lucas[4]; 3. 19-Justin Robison[2]; 4. 91-Bash Ferguson[5]; 5. 99-Chris Russell[6]; 6. 90-Bobby Wofford Jr[7]; 7. 38-Riley Osantowski[3]; 8. 19G-Bubba Gatewood[8]; 9. 01-Weldon Buford[9]

Heat 5 (8 Laps): 1. 1X-Brady Ross[1]; 2. 88R-Ryder Laplante[4]; 3. 45-Bradley Cox[2]; 4. 60-Earl McDoulett Jr[7]; 5. 72-Alex Karpowicz[6]; 6. 21W-Jeremy Wickham[8]; 7. 3C-Chase Brewer[5]; 8. 57T-Kyle Thompson[3]

Qualifying 1 (3 Laps): 1. 2L-Christopher Larson, 16.132[8]; 2. 67J-JJ Loss, 16.207[2]; 3. 38K-Karson Battarbee, 16.394[6]; 4. 3T-Caiden Mitchell, 16.509[9]; 5. 10N-Lonnie Nunley, 16.647[3]; 6. 78-Ethan Ayars, 16.953[5]; 7. 41-Chuck Dunlap, 17.003[7]; 8. 11M-Lawrence Mann Jr, 17.191[4]; 9. 13C-William Conner, 17.479[1]

Qualifying 2 (3 Laps): 1. 110-Karter Battarbee, 15.895[8]; 2. 1V-Johnny Boland, 15.925[7]; 3. 25-Anton Hernandez, 16.439[2]; 4. 357-Bryce Redenbaugh, 16.523[4]; 5. 10-Matt Ebarb, 16.548[3]; 6. 51K-Kaimron Schoonover, 16.613[9]; 7. 23K-Jordan Kluver, 16.661[1]; 8. 27T-Timothy Watson III, 16.756[6]; 9. 92-Tim Ferguson, 17.974[5]

Qualifying 3 (3 Laps): 1. 81-Frank Flud, 15.500[4]; 2. 83W-Brant Woods, 15.835[2]; 3. 82-Austin Saunders, 15.953[7]; 4. 21-Keegan Osantowski, 16.055[1]; 5. 9T-Tanner Holwerda, 16.259[8]; 6. 78C-Chance Cody, 17.165[3]; 7. 7R-Cody Kokes, 17.221[5]; 8. 55X-Connor Chamberlain, 17.316[6]; 9. 777-Mikee Brunker, 17.316[9]

Qualifying 4 (3 Laps): 1. 57-Jacob Lucas, 15.770[7]; 2. 38-Riley Osantowski, 15.822[5]; 3. 19-Justin Robison, 16.082[3]; 4. 17G-Isaiah Garcia, 16.103[4]; 5. 91-Bash Ferguson, 16.225[1]; 6. 99-Chris Russell, 16.299[8]; 7. 90-Bobby Wofford Jr, 18.222[2]; 8. 19G-Bubba Gatewood, 18.222[6]; 9. 01-Weldon Buford, 18.222[9]

Qualifying 5 (3 Laps): 1. 88R-Ryder Laplante, 15.761[6]; 2. 57T-Kyle Thompson, 15.953[4]; 3. 45-Bradley Cox, 16.125[7]; 4. 1X-Brady Ross, 16.154[1]; 5. 3C-Chase Brewer, 16.209[3]; 6. 72-Alex Karpowicz, 16.224[5]; 7. 60-Earl McDoulett Jr, 16.477[2]; 8. 21W-Jeremy Wickham, 16.595[8]

Restricted ‘A’ Class

A-Main (20 Laps): 1. 12-Tori Tyer[4]; 2. 71-Jaxton Wiggs[3]; 3. B2-Carson Bolden[5]; 4. 33-Jett Nunley[9]; 5. 5G-Landon Graham[14]; 6. 15-Brody Brown[1]; 7. 10S-Scout Spraggins[8]; 8. 9D-Degan Lelsz[13]; 9. 84-Dalten Maust[7]; 10. 45-Bradley Cox[12]; 11. 31BW-Braxton Weger[18]; 12. 4-Jude Allgayer[10]; 13. P24-Aiden Howard[22]; 14. 11-Trevin Frye[20]; 15. 61-Brannon Lucas[11]; 16. 66-Jayden Clay[21]; 17. 2C-Lucas Conner[15]; 18. 27T-Trevor Twardeski[23]; 19. GH7-Garyn Howard[2]; 20. 97-Cash Lacombe[17]; 21. 7G-Ollie Geiger[19]; 22. 23J-Jace Wren[16]; 23. 14-Landon Muehlberger[6]

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 15-Brody Brown[1]; 2. 71-Jaxton Wiggs[3]; 3. 33-Jett Nunley[2]; 4. 10S-Scout Spraggins[4]; 5. 9D-Degan Lelsz[7]; 6. 31BW-Braxton Weger[6]; 7. P24-Aiden Howard[5]; 8. 27T-Trevor Twardeski[8]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 14-Landon Muehlberger[5]; 2. GH7-Garyn Howard[3]; 3. 4-Jude Allgayer[2]; 4. 61-Brannon Lucas[6]; 5. 23J-Jace Wren[1]; 6. 5G-Landon Graham[7]; 7. 7G-Ollie Geiger[8]; 8. 11-Trevin Frye[4]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 12-Tori Tyer[2]; 2. B2-Carson Bolden[4]; 3. 84-Dalten Maust[5]; 4. 45-Bradley Cox[6]; 5. 97-Cash Lacombe[1]; 6. 2C-Lucas Conner[3]; 7. 66-Jayden Clay[7]

Qualifying 1 (3 Laps): 1. 10S-Scout Spraggins, 15.145[1]; 2. 71-Jaxton Wiggs, 15.416[3]; 3. 33-Jett Nunley, 15.473[5]; 4. 15-Brody Brown, 15.517[8]; 5. P24-Aiden Howard, 15.854[2]; 6. 31BW-Braxton Weger, 15.874[6]; 7. 9D-Degan Lelsz, 15.893[4]; 8. 27T-Trevor Twardeski, 15.893[7]

Qualifying 2 (3 Laps): 1. 11-Trevin Frye, 15.583[2]; 2. GH7-Garyn Howard, 15.588[8]; 3. 4-Jude Allgayer, 15.698[4]; 4. 23J-Jace Wren, 15.845[7]; 5. 14-Landon Muehlberger, 15.918[6]; 6. 61-Brannon Lucas, 15.960[5]; 7. 5G-Landon Graham, 16.133[1]; 8. 7G-Ollie Geiger, 16.241[3]

Qualifying 3 (3 Laps): 1. B2-Carson Bolden, 15.290[2]; 2. 2C-Lucas Conner, 15.433[4]; 3. 12-Tori Tyer, 15.560[7]; 4. 97-Cash Lacombe, 15.784[5]; 5. 84-Dalten Maust, 15.790[1]; 6. 45-Bradley Cox, 15.968[3]; 7. 66-Jayden Clay, 16.196[6]

