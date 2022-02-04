Daytona 500 Party

15th Annual Daytona 500 Watch Party

Broomfield, Colorado (February 4, 2022) — As we finally get above freezing today, it’s time to start thinking about spring and the upcoming race season. This weekend we start to transform from the Winter Racing season to the start of the major racing series. This weekend we have the SPEARS Southwest Tour Series “All-Star Showdown” at Irwindale California and the Clash at the LA Coliseum for the NASCAR Cup Teams. This is the bell ringer as the Daytona 500 is only 2 weeks away.

Traditionally the local kick-off is the Annual Daytona 500 watch party.

Race Central Media and Podium Karting (Formerly Unser Racing) Present our 15th Annual Daytona 500 Monster Bash. Ax Throwing, Kart Races, Great Food, Free Prizes, Tons of Free Cool Giveaways and Discounted Racing and Food and Beverages. A Car and Bike Show Too! Race Cars all Welcome. Display your car and expose your sponsors at Denver’s longest running Daytona 500 watch party.

Inquire! podiumkarting.com Racecentralmedia.com Twitter @Racecentral