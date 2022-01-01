Xtreme Outlaw Series’ Schedules

Xtreme Outlaw Series’ Inaugural Tour Features 26 Events

Sprint Cars will run 14 races presented by Low-E Insulation; Midgets have 12-race schedule

CONCORD, NC – December 30, 2021 – More pieces of the puzzle are coming together as the Xtreme Outlaw Series prepares for its inaugural season in 2022, announcing today schedules for the Xtreme Outlaw Sprints presented by Low-E Insulation and the Xtreme Outlaw Midgets.

“Since we announced the Xtreme Outlaw Series earlier this month, the momentum has continued to build,” said Brian Carter, World of Outlaws and DIRTcar Racing CEO. “Drivers have already committed to run each series, now we’re continuing that momentum by announcing schedules and sponsorship, with more to come as interest in each division is at a very high level.”

The Xtreme Outlaw Sprint Cars presented by Low-E Insulation will consist of 14 events, with the series champion taking home $20,000. The Xtreme Outlaw Midgets are set for 12 events with their series champion taking home $10,000. In efforts to work with existing sanctions bodies, the Series will closely follow POWRi/USAC rule books, with a few small changes. Mandatory head and neck restraints, containments seats, along with the World of Outlaws’ wheel cover rule will be in place.

XTREME OUTLAW SPRINTS

Kicking off the 14-race slate for the Xtreme Outlaw Sprints presented by Low-E Insulation is the debut on Monday & Tuesday, Feb. 14-15, during Volusia Speedway Park’s DIRTcar Nationals, where the Series will race with DIRTcar Late Models and the Super DIRTcar Series Big Block Modifieds.

The non-wing stars will also race alongside the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars on April 8-9 at Missouri’s US-36 Raceway and Lake Ozark Speedway and join the World of Outlaws Late Models for a weekend at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 on June 24-25.

Another six standalone shows are scheduled for Lake Ozark (June 10-11), Illinois’ Jacksonville Speedway (Sept. 9) and Spoon River Speedway (Sept. 10), and Ohio’s Atomic Speedway (Oct. 7-8).

The season finale for the Xtreme Outlaw Sprint Series will go out with a bang featuring a $5,000-to-win and $10,000-to-win weekend on October 28-29 with the location being announced soon.

Championship points fund is as follows: 1. $20,000; 2. $10,000; 3. $6,000; 4. $5,000; 5. $4,500; 6. $4,000; 7. $3,500; 8. $3,000; 9. $2,500; 10. $2,000.

XTREME OUTLAW MIDGETS

The Xtreme Outlaw Midgets will support the World of Outlaws Late Models at five races including the season opener at Farmer City (IL) Raceway on April 1-2, a Sunday show at Jacksonville (IL) Speedway on June 26, and a doubleheader at Davenport (IA) Speedway on Aug. 26-27.

On Monday & Tuesday, May 23-24, the Midgets will travel to North Carolina’s Millbridge Speedway for a star-studded event ahead of NASCAR’s huge Memorial Day Weekend events at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

The already prestigious Ironman 55 will grow bigger and better in 2022 as the Xtreme Outlaw Midgets join the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars for a trip to Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 on August 5-6.

An Oklahoma tripleheader will conclude the season with October 13 at Tulsa’s Port City Raceway —owned by 2005 World of Outlaws Rookie of the Year Shane Stewart — and then October 14-15 at Oklahoma City’s I-44 Riverside Speedway.

Championship points fund is as follows: 1. $10,000; 2. $7,000; 3. $5,000; 4. $4,000; 5. $3,000; 6. $2,500; 7. $2,000; 8. $1,500; 9. $1,200; 10. $1,000.

Xtreme Outlaw Sprints presented by Low-E Insulation 2022 Schedule:

Mon-Tues, Feb. 14-15: Volusia Speedway Park (Barberville, FL) – $5,000/$10,000

Fri, April 8: US-36 Raceway (Osborn, MO) – $5,000

Sat, April 9: Lake Ozark Speedway (Eldon, MO) – $5,000

Fri-Sat, June 10-11: Lake Ozark Speedway (Eldon, MO) – $5,000/$6,000

Fri-Sat, June 24-25: Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 (Pevely, MO) – $5,000/$6,000

Fri, September 9: Jacksonville Speedway (Jacksonville, IL) – $5,000

Sat, September 10: Spoon River Speedway (Canton, IL) – $5,000

Fri-Sat, October 7-8: Atomic Speedway (Waverly, OH) – $5,000/$6,000

Fri, October 28: TBA – $5,000

Sat, October 29: TBA – $10,000

Xtreme Outlaw Midgets 2022 Schedule:

Fri-Sat, April 1-2: Farmer City Raceway (Farmer City, IL) – $4,000/$4,000

Mon-Tues, May 23-24: Millbridge Speedway (Salisbury, NC) – $4,000/$4,000

Sun, June 26: Jacksonville Speedway (Jacksonville, IL) – $4,000

Fri-Sat, August 5-6: Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 (Pevely, MO) – $4,000/$5,000

Fri-Sat, August 26-27: Davenport Speedway (Davenport, IA) – $4,000/$4,000

Thur, October 13: Port City Raceway (Tulsa, OK) – $5,500

Fri-Sat, October 14-15: I-44 Riverside Speedway (Oklahoma City, OK) – $4,000/$5,000

Stay tuned to XtremeOutlawSeries.com or @Xtreme_Outlaw on Twitter for more details as the inaugural season approaches.

