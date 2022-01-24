Preston Peltier Wins 2022 Chilly Willy

By
Joe Starr
-
0
File Photo Preston Peltier 2019. Peltier became the first repeat winner of the Chilly Willy.

Preston Peltier wins 2022 Chilly Willy 150 at Tucson Speedway

Colorado Drivers Take 6 of top 7 

Tadd Haislop NASCAR.com January 23, 2022  at 10:28 PM

In dominating fashion, Preston Peltier won his Super Late Models feature race Friday at the 2022 Chilly Willy at Arizona’s Tucson Speedway. Some wondered whether it was a sign of things to come even though he did not start Saturday’s feature.

Sure enough, Peltier won Sunday’s main event, the Super Late Models Chilly Willy 150, after starting from the pole.

The Brighton, Colorado, native became the first driver to win two Chilly Willy titles in the event’s nine-year history; he also took the victory at Tucson in 2020.

“I wanted to put on a good show,” Peltier said after the race. “I knew we had a good car. It’s all about saving tires. We saved just enough. These guys were beating on me pretty hard, and I was just trying to save.”

Peltier lost the lead on Lap 20 but gained it back for good on Lap 76. He was able to hold the lead despite a pair or restarts with six and five laps to go, respectively.

Asked about the exciting brand of racing he and others produced at Tucson on Sunday, Peltier credited the venue.

“This is an awesome track to race on,” he said. “You can run top, bottom, middle, three-wide. It’s the only place in the country I feel comfortable running three wide with locals. We can’t wait to come back next year.”

Kody Vanderwal, Edward Vecchiarelli and Ron Norman finished second through fourth, respectively, in the Chilly Willy 150. Defending Tucson Speedway track champion Brett Yackey finished fifth as the last car on the lead lap.

Local driver Brice Bonnett won Sunday’s Modifieds division feature at the Chilly Willy ahead of Dominick Adams in second, Brian Harrington Jr. in third, Nick O’Neil in fourth and Paul French Jr. in fifth.

In the Legends division, Sean Hingorani won the Sunday feature over Cody Brown, Chasen Groff, Cody Milan and Ethan Nascimento in second through fifth, respectively.

Jaron Giannini took the checkered flag in the Legends / Pro & Masters feature event Sunday at the Chilly Willy. Jake Bohlman, Levie Jones, Tyler Hicks and Josh Gross rounded out the top five.

Super Late Models

150 laps 

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 1 Preston Peltier Brighton, CO 18
2 24 Kody Vanderwal Lasalle, CO 43
3 9 Edward Vecchiarelli Brighton, CO 48
4 5 Ron Norman Tucson, AZ 9
5 3 Brett Yackey Greeley, CO 32
6 14 Zach Morris Greenwood Village, CO 89
7 10 Bruce Yackey Greeley, CO 12
8 13 Vanessa Robinson Las Cruces, NM 14
9 19 Brandon Carlson Victoria, BC 81C
10 28 Kenny Bumbera Sealy, TX 00
11 7 Dustin Ash Las Vegas, NV 11
12 16 Dylan Jones Vail, AZ 26
13 18 Jennifer Hall Tucson, AZ 57
14 20 David Smith Sidney, BC 5
15 15 Tristan Swanson Elko, MN 100S
16 25 Barrett Polhemus Wimberley, TX 79
17 23 Ricky Bogart phoneix, AZ 4
18 11 Buddy Sheppard Bakersfield, CA 22S
19 26 Trayten Tarr Spokane, WA 13
20 6 Ross Strmiska Stockton, CA 90
21 4 Blaine Rocha Oakdale, CA 98
22 22 Michael Egurola Tucson, AZ 2
23 21 Darren Robertson Westminster, CO 11R
24 12 Darrell Midgley Sidney, BC 81
25 17 Joe Paladenic Sierra Vista, AZ 63
26 2 Tyler tanner Auburn, WA 65
27 8 Rudy Vanderwal Lasalle, CO 34
DQ 27 Zachary Riehl Troutdale, OR 7

Modifieds

75 laps

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 3 Brice Bonnett Tucson, AZ 23
2 10 Dominick Adams Phoenix, AZ 00A
3 2 Brian Harrington Jr. Tucson, AZ 73
4 1 Nick O’Neil Tucson, AZ 88
5 4 Paul French Jr Surprise, AZ 33
6 9 Curtis Lansing Tucson, AZ 5
7 7 Bob Cramb Casas Adobe, AZ 27
8 6 Rick Wood Tucson, AZ 66
9 5 Scott Walker Tucson, AZ 16JR
10 8 Rene Mares Pearce, AZ 22

Legends

A Feature

40 laps 

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 1 Sean Hingorani Newport Coast, CA 69H
2 5 Cody Brown Las Vegas, NV 88SP
3 7 Chasen Groff Denver, CO 90YL
4 6 Cody Milan Pierce, CO 32SP
5 3 Ethan Nascimento Manteca, CA 21YL
6 4 Martin Gatzulis Wichita, KS 91SP
7 12 Cole Alton Port Angeles, WA 09SP
8 10 Chloe Lynch 50SP
9 13 Bryanna Bruce Wheatland, WY 12B-SP
10 11 Bryson Brown Las Vegas, NV 45SP
11 14 Landon Gresser Las Vegas, NV 35GYL
12 2 Kyle Lang Snohomish, WA 33YL
13 9 Nathan Quella Yorba Linda, CA 48SP
14 8 Bryceton Meyer 7YL

Legends / Pro & Masters

50 laps 

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 2 Jaron Giannini 29P
2 1 Jake Bohlman Huntington Beach, CA 71-P
3 3 Levie Jones Puyallup, WA 92P
4 9 Tyler Hicks Encinitis, CA 6P
5 8 Josh Gross 42P
6 11 Alfred Matthews Aravada, CO 44M
7 7 Andy Hulcy Plano, TX 13HM
8 5 Jordan Holloway Henderson, NV 12JP
9 6 Christian Bazen Saugus, CA 43P
10 15 Zeke Hanger Ft. Lupton, CO 39M
11 14 Cody Winchel Stebastopal, CA 12CP
12 13 Travis Blivens Monroe, WA 27P
13 20 Jerry Davis Emmett, ID 50D-P
14 16 Ken Frickey Nampa, ID 6FM
15 18 Michael Webber Tonopah, AZ 84M
16 17 Jeff Mueller Lake Stevens, WA 2P
17 4 Brenden Ruzbarsky Tracy, CA 51P
18 19 jeff miller Arlington, WA 79P
19 12 Lonnie Hochstetler Chandler, AZ 23M
DQ 10 Brandon Giannini Las Vegas, NV 25B-P
0

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR