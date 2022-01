Mother Nature Wins First Race of 2022 at I-76 Speedway

Ft Morgan, Colorado (January 7, 2022) — The races have been called for race #3 of the Colorado Winter Series at I-76 Speedway.

Too much snow on the racetrack with freezing temperatures forecast for Sunday. Stay tuned for future Winter Series event news.

The next race in the I-76 Speedway’s Winter Series is scheduled to be February 6, 2022, weather permitting.